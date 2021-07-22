Taft Park Renovation in Lakewood, CO: New Survey Launched

Photo by L'odyssée Belle on Unsplash

At 2951 Simms Drive in Lakewood, a survey has begun by the city to gather public opinion around the renovation of the famed Taft Park which can almost be called historic due to the fact that the park has existed for more than 50 years. According to official documents, the park was last renovated in 1985, and the passing of time has left a toll on the wonderful amusements provided by the park. The renovation is being funded and will take longer than usual due to the pandemic but hopefully, it will be crowd-pleasing.

Although the park before the renovations is no less than scenic beauty, many new ideas have been pitched to make it better and also higher age group-friendly, the sky is the limit for the age group (no pun intended). These ideas were received both by doing a physical survey by officials as well as an online survey( https://www.lakewoodtogether.org/taft-park-improvements/brainstormers/share-your-ideas-for-taft-park ). Public opinion has developed into the new blueprint for the park, the plan includes:

Keeping the park minimalistic and not adding any new heavy equipment so as not to make the park congested due to the fact that people go there to enjoy the open air.

Repairing and replacing the already placed equipment and amusements as they are mostly worn-out and not safe enough for people who use the equipment, especially all the ones relating to toddlers.

There are no proper seating arrangements for the adults that visit the park often along with their family, placing benches and single seats throughout the park might have multiple benefits.

Separating the areas between pets and humans has also been accepted as a reasonable proposal and while it has not been fully decided, it is highly likely that this will be implemented.

Different people have different views about the same things, but if you ask anyone, they will probably agree that renovating the park is a necessity and should definitely be carried out. Do you agree or does your opinion vary?

