1952 Topps Mickey Mantle: The Highest Selling Card on Heavy Police Escorts

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card makes its grandiose way off to the All-Star Game. Finally, baseball fanatics can get a rare glimpse of the highest-selling sports card of all time. The card in its perfect condition is rated by the Professional Sports Authenticator with a 9/10 rating, the highest possible rating that a trading card can get.

In the spring of 1952, Sy Berger and Wally Gelman, the founders of Topps, unveiled the game-changer card. It has a jaw-dropping size of 2 5/8" x 3 3/4", the largest ever for over-the-counter sale. In addition, the card's front face is delicately hand-colored with hues of cool blues, warm reds, and vibrant greens that make the card both a historical set and art to keep.

The Sale

Fast forward, in 2018, the card, which is among the six existing cards today, was sold by Evan Mathis, a former Super Bowl champion, at $2.88 million to an unidentified buyer. And today, the new owner is Rob Gough, a capitalist and an entrepreneur who purchased the Mantle rookie card through the PWCC marketplace.

Gough told the press, "I've always wanted this card," and "I've been searching for this 'Holy Grail,' the Mona Lisa of sports cards, the [1952 Mantle PSA-graded] 9. I finally got the 9.". The 1952 #311 Mickey Mantle card was selling at the highest record of $5.2 million, thus known as the "Holy Grail" of baseball cards.

Guarded Mickey Mantle

Its value speaks of the guarded procession. The 1952 Topps Mickey mantle rookie card was escorted off to the all-new Rally Hotel. Armored trucks and heavily armed police officers led the motorcade transporting the card to kick-off the weeklong festivities to the All-Star Game and the jump-start of the exhibit's display.

