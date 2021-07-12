The Beauty and the Risk of Exploring A Cool Hiking Spot in Colorado

Daniel Leone/Unsplash

Cheyenne Mountain is a picturesque geographical landmark located in the southwest of Colorado Springs. History believed that signs of life were present since the nineteenth century. The mountains were a perfect hunting ground for bison and deer for already a hundred years. And in 1859, white American settlers flock to the Cheyenne Mountain because of the gold rush, known as the Colorado Gold Rush of 1859.

Over time, several installations, farms, and industries rose in Cheyenne Mountain aside from the mining industry getting stability over the place. There were cattle herds, casinos, water facility installation, and road constructions. And today, the mountain has become a state-owned park where several outdoor activities and government installations are built.

The Trails and Treks

A 28-mile trail is accessible in the Cheyenne Mountain State Park, where you will appreciate scenic views of the mountain and enjoy the trails for hikers, bikers, and wildlife viewing. You can also enjoy an open ground campsite with complete camping facilities. You can also enjoy a walk with your dogs on designated trails specially made to protect the ecosystem.

If you are an experienced and a hard-core hiker, you can trek more profoundly into the woods using the Dixon Trail system. The trail will bring you to the top of Cheyenne Mountain, where you will experience a magnificent view of a plane crash site and a stunning view of Colorado Springs.

What to Expect From the Trail?

Starting your trail from the Limekiln Trailhead parking lot, the Dixon Trail stretches around 15 - 17 miles covering the entire trail. The trail is rated extreme to difficult, wherein you will walk past through valleys and rock formations.

Expert hikers can do the trek in four-and-a-half to five hours, while an average hiker will do it in about six to eight hours. An essential reminder to hikers is to bring plenty of water and be prepared for fast-changing weather conditions.

