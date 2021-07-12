Nominations for the Mayor’s Inspiration Award Open in Lakewood, CO. Your Chance to be Recognized

Ryan Clark/Unsplash

Lakewood is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the deadline for submission of the nomination. Yes, we are talking about the Mayor’s inspiration award of Lakewood. It’s considered as one of the prestigious awards in this area.

Patch.com has reported that this time inspiration award will be for 2021. You will find the official promo visiting here. Currently, Lakewood is continuously accepting nominations.

Lakewood community believes that this recognition should be given to those people or groups who are actively and exceptionally contributing to making difference. Actually, it is a good initiative.

Msn.com has published the eligibilities of nomination which are given below-

People who have made significant changes in the community via engagement.

Individuals or groups of people who actually contributed to social collaboration, innovation, and diversity.

For Youth category nomination the age must be under 18.

And for nomination in the individual category, the age limit must be 18 or above.

For the organization category , any ethical business, association, or non-profit organization can be considered for nomination.

For the past events of Mayor’s Inspiration award click here .

So, don’t hesitate to choose those who can change Lakewood, CO for the greater good.

Several local news sources have confirmed the deadline is July 15, 2021. It’s also reported that winners will be declared in August. However, this award-winning ceremony will be held in the City Council meeting of Lakewood .

Procedures for submitting a nomination:

There are three easy steps to be followed for submitting the nomination.

At first, you will be required to evaluate the person or organization you are going to nominate. You can check Mayor’s inspiration award criteria and then determine.

Secondly, identify the nominee’s contributions in Lakewood and analyze the impact of those contributions. According to some reliable local news portals , a panel of selectors is already appointed by the city authority.

If the mentioned two steps are ok, then you can nominate. To understand the whole steps, visit here .

