Lakewood, CO

Nominations for the Mayor’s Inspiration Award Open in Lakewood, CO. Your Chance to be Recognized

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXkrf_0auiuQL300
Ryan Clark/Unsplash

Lakewood is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the deadline for submission of the nomination. Yes, we are talking about the Mayor’s inspiration award of Lakewood. It’s considered as one of the prestigious awards in this area.

Patch.com has reported that this time inspiration award will be for 2021. You will find the official promo visiting here. Currently, Lakewood is continuously accepting nominations.

Lakewood community believes that this recognition should be given to those people or groups who are actively and exceptionally contributing to making difference. Actually, it is a good initiative.

Msn.com has published the eligibilities of nomination which are given below-

  • People who have made significant changes in the community via engagement.
  • Individuals or groups of people who actually contributed to social collaboration, innovation, and diversity.
  • For Youth category nomination the age must be under 18.
  • And for nomination in the individual category, the age limit must be 18 or above.
  • For the organization category, any ethical business, association, or non-profit organization can be considered for nomination.

For the past events of Mayor’s Inspiration award click here.

So, don’t hesitate to choose those who can change Lakewood, CO for the greater good.

Several local news sources have confirmed the deadline is July 15, 2021. It’s also reported that winners will be declared in August. However, this award-winning ceremony will be held in the City Council meeting of Lakewood.

Procedures for submitting a nomination:

There are three easy steps to be followed for submitting the nomination.

At first, you will be required to evaluate the person or organization you are going to nominate. You can check Mayor’s inspiration award criteria and then determine.

Secondly, identify the nominee’s contributions in Lakewood and analyze the impact of those contributions. According to some reliable local news portals, a panel of selectors is already appointed by the city authority.

If the mentioned two steps are ok, then you can nominate. To understand the whole steps, visit here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ad9160913365121306daa6258ea0fc50.blob

Bringing you news, views, and reviews from the extraordinary state of Colorado. Want to feature your Colorado-based business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
1050 followers
Loading

More from Riley Blue

Denver, CO

4 Famous People You Didn't Know Originally Belonged to Denver, CO

Famous names of people either in sports or films are adored and admired for their looks, physique, or top-caliber performances. Everything that's seen from the outside is praised or idolized. Often, people do not care to know about their stories, families, or roots.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

6 Local Specialties Every Foodie Needs to Try in Denver, CO

Food meets culture. That is what you will experience in Colorado. Try a dish, and surely you will crave another one. Food in Denver, Colorado, is a must-try. Not only it satisfies your taste buds, but they give you a tour of their culture from every food they serve.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver, CO: Win $100 Gift Card for Getting Vaccinated. Here's How

Every state in the US is very determined to reach herd immunity for their population for the COVID-19 vaccination. And this means that 70% of the total eligible population should be immune to the disease or get vaccinated. In Colorado, the immunity target is stretched to 80% despite challenges.Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Everything You Need to Know About Colorado Kids Going Back to School

Kids are looking forward to going back to school in person. While there are apprehensions about the idea, the government ensures a safe and secure implementation to make the plan more feasible and safe. A roadmap was in place for all stakeholders to follow and observe. So, what should you know about this plan of in-person schooling?Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Taft Park Renovation in Lakewood, CO: New Survey Launched

At 2951 Simms Drive in Lakewood, a survey has begun by the city to gather public opinion around the renovation of the famed Taft Park which can almost be called historic due to the fact that the park has existed for more than 50 years. According to official documents, the park was last renovated in 1985, and the passing of time has left a toll on the wonderful amusements provided by the park. The renovation is being funded and will take longer than usual due to the pandemic but hopefully, it will be crowd-pleasing.Read full story
Colorado State

Deaths Due to Drunk Driving Increase in Colorado State. Here's What You Need to Know.

It is hazardous to drive after drinking. However, all around the world it still happens. You might be jailed or worse, if you drive when you are impaired—be engaged in a traffic collision causing severe damage or mortality. Roughly a third of all road collision deaths involve drunk drivers. intoxicated drivers.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

5 Food Items You Must Try If You Visit Colorado in Summer 2021

One of the many attractions tourists never miss every time they visit Colorado is the sumptuous food that everyone wants to feast on. So, on your summer visit, never miss the chance to satisfy your indulgence with these must-try culinary attractions of Colorado.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

5 Iconic Dishes You Can't Miss If You're in Denver, CO in Summer 2021

A visit to Denver, CO would never be complete without enjoying these iconic dishes. The dishes had become the best of their kind and had significance in Denver's dining history. Indeed, you can never miss partaking in these foods when you are in Denver, Colorado.Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Plenty Of Room For New Homes In Fountain, CO But Not Enough Water

Flags and billboards have been spotted advertising ‘HOMES FOR SALE!' on the east side of Colorado Springs. Hundreds of new homes are being built in subdivisions that have lately been built.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado New Laws To Reduce Maternal Deaths and Racial Disparities

Governor Jared Polis signed three new laws that seek to address maternal health issues in Colorado. The Democrats strongly believe that the laws will reduce maternal deaths, improve health care and address racial discrimination.Read full story
2 comments

Families in the U.S. Receive Child Tax Credit

President Biden expanded the Child Tax Credit and has made it fully available to families without any tax obligations. The Child Tax Credit payments commenced on July 15th, 2021 and will continue till after a year. However, the president is currently pushing for an extension through 2025.Read full story
Lakewood, CO

4 Fun Activities to do in Lakewood, CO in Summer of 2021

Lakewood is endowed with a wealth of beautiful Colorado landscapes, and with that in mind, you may spend most of your time here outdoors, taking in everything that this area of the country has to offer. To a certain aim, Lakewood offers over 99 different parks to select from, as well as greenbelts and nature paths, many of which are overshadowed by the gorgeous Green Mountains in the backdrop, making this the ideal choice if you enjoy getting outside.Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Underrated, but Wonderful Suburbs to Live Around Lakewood

Living in a big city isn't for everyone, but it has its perks. There is also culture, food, arts, energy, and, well, food. There are, however, certain disadvantages. Depending on whatever large city you're looking at, there's traffic, costly parking, expensive housing—pretty much everything is pricey.Read full story
Boulder County, CO

Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Boulder County, Minor Injuries Reported

Air travel is the safest travel among all modes of transportation, with accidents reported only at .07 deaths per billion miles traveled. Air transportation has these stringent measures to ensure the inflight safety of passengers.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

The Denver Delta Variant that Requires Indoor Masking

The COVID-19 epidemic is far from over yet, with the emerging Delta variant recently detected in various parts of the world, including Colorado, USA. While the state has more population being vaccinated, the Delta variant is again threatening the lives and giving concerns to authorities because of its strong transmissibility compared to the original variant.Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Supportive Housing Program Reduces Arrest Rates and Emergency Room Visits

The Social Impact Bond program for supportive housing has helped groups of people experiencing homelessness in the city. The program provides free housing, healthcare services, mental health services, and case managers for the participants.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver, CO Set To Create More Affordable Housing Units

Denver opened 132 income-restricted condominiums to provide affordable homes for people residing in the city. The Central Park Urban Living Condos is located at 36th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard.Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Converting Hotels Into Apartments Is Becoming Increasingly Popular In Colorado Springs

Converting hotels and motels into flats is a new trend that could alleviate Colorado's affordable housing shortage. "It's a fantastic idea, in my opinion. There are numerous hotels and motels in the area, with many more on the way. So for some of the older ones, this might be a fantastic new purpose because we are in critical need of housing "Colorado Springs City Council member Richard Skorman stated.Read full story
3 comments

CDC Warns of a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Friday. She said there will be preventable cases, hospitalizations, and also deaths among the unvaccinated in the United States.Read full story
Colorado State

Misinformation About Vaccine Could Be Deadly: President Biden

President Biden wants social media platforms to remove posts that represent COVID-19 misinformation. When reporters asked for his message to platforms like Facebook, the President replied that they are killing people with COVID misinformation. He also added that the pandemic is now among the unvaccinated.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy