Mysterious Reasons Behind Missing Boy in Lakewood, CO

Photo Courtesy: www.kdvr.com

Sunday evening was just like another day for Lakewood Police until a missing report was admitted. A boy name remains Derek Montoya went missing in the late evening. It was another Sunday and everyone was going as usual.

A number of reliable sources of Lakewood could not confirm the place from where the boy went out of sight. Neither police have given any information regarding the lost and found story.

Denver.cbslocal.com published a report on the missing of that boy after he was found. The report remains unclear except for the information of the day when the boy was found. As it seems, the boy is from nearby areas of Lakewood and he was found on Monday afternoon.

The reason for suspecting this incident as a misty is, the missing boy was found fully safe. He is an eight-year-old boy . Now, Questions are flying all around the Lakewood police regarding why and how the boy was missing?

It was a sleepless night for Lakewood residents as well as polices also attempted a search operation in nearby areas. Places like Highways 287 and Wadsworth were also under search areas.

However, it’s assumed that the missing boy was found from somewhere around those places.

Earlier the denverchannel.com also publishes a report on the missing boy mentioning some details like he was last seen at W. Jefferson Ave. at around 6 pm. He was dressed in black colored t-shirt, tan shorts, and black high-top shoes.

After getting the boy on July 5, Lakewood Police Department has removed the missing published report from their list, confirmed by 9news.com .

Neither any media nor the Police department has made any official statement regarding the missing issue yet, even the name of the boy has not been mentioned, which indicates only a clear mystery. Don’t You Think There Are Mysterious Reasons Behind the Missing Boy Found in Lakewood?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.