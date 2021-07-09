Get Ready For A Weekend Full of Fun Events at Lakewood, CO

Image From Unsplash

You must be busy and tired looking for events at Lakewood in the coming weekend. But you will not believe about some colorful events which are going to take place this week. Here get the complete list of events:

Event Name: Workshop on Estate Planning & Living Trust (Free of Cost)

Place: Online Webinar

Time, Date & Day: 5.00pm CDT, July 09, 2021, Friday.

Topics to be discussed:

Estate Planning & Living Trust Discussion Customized & Medicaid workshop Q & A regarding family and protection Easy understanding How to form guardianship

Event Name: Ridge of Dakota Soccer Camp

Place: Dakota Ridge High School

Time, Date & Day: 09.00am, July 9, 2021 & Monday.

Who can participate?

Boys and Girls ages 07-13(For 2021-22 school Year); Registration will be held till August 04, 2021.

Hey, it's EURO & COPA is playing around you, so If you are crazy about soccer- don’t be delayed to join Dakota Soccer camp.

Event Name: Manifestation and Drumming Group of Lakewood

Place: Full Moon Books & Event Center, 9106 West 6th Avenue, Lakewood, Colorado, USA.

Time, Date & Day: 6.30pm, July 14, 2021 & Wednesday.

What will happen there: Workshop on prayer, ritual, manifesting on our intention, drumming, and visualization.

Registration Fees: $10-$20

It’s treated as one of the powerful workshops in all over Lakewood. Through this, your soul will gain a new chapter to learn about life and how to overcome the barricades in the coming days.

As you see, we have only a list of three events is enlisted here for your charming weekend. But there a lot of things happening inside Lakewood. To know more visit here: patch.com

