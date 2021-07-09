The 6 Best Wine Bars in San Antonio Right Now

With hot summers and mild winters, San Antonio enjoys weather of all sorts. That may mean that our drinking habits are all over the map, but if there's one libation that holds true, year-round, it's wine.

Whether it's Rose all day, a nice Chardonnay for a spring outing, or deep reds for a night out on the town, we've got you covered. Heck, not even the good old purple teeth are going to stop us here in the Alamo City from enjoying our wine.

That's why in this article, we're setting our sites on bold Cabs and refreshing Rieslings, and showcasing some of the best wine bars the River City has to offer.

Off we go.

Copa Wine Bar

A Northside staple for seemingly as long as I can recall, Copa Wine Bar never disappoints.

Copa is the perfect spot to stop in after work, for a special date night out, and even for special events like showers or bachelorette parties.

Their wide selection of European, domestic, and sparkling wines are sure to impress even the most sophisticated palate.

Copa has even perfected the elusive pizza and wine combo. With several pies to choose from, the mushroom one is perfectly matched with a pinot noir.

But don't take my word for it -- let the restaurant's staff tailor a wine flight to your tastes.

Location: 1941 Stone Oak Pkwy.

High Street Wine Co.

Won't lie; I've been to this place at least ten times. It's set in one of the hippest spots in the city. the Pearl district.

On weekends and other special nights, this place might be standing room only, but that's simply an indicator of how fantastic this gem of a wine bar is. So if it is busy, grab a glass of one of their select wines, an appetizer, and relax. Your BFF will show up.

The menus are designed to complement the wine selection — and not just at the bar. You see, High Street also selects specific wines that match up the weekend selection at the Pearl Farmer's Market as well!

They also offer tastings, wine classes, and their sommelier does professional consulting as well.

Location: 302 Pearl Pkwy. Ste. 104

Rosella Wine Bar

The idea behind Rosella Wine Bar can be summed up in one word: Fun! We're not pretentious; we're not snobby; we're just a fun place to meet people or hang with your friends. We feel we have the best wine venue in San Antonio, bar none.

Located right off the San Antonio Riverwalk near downtown, this is one of San Antonio's latest wine additions.

Our wine tastings are a great way to try some of our favorite wines in a fun social setting. It's intimate, low key and anything but stuffy. It's a great way to broaden your wine palate and have an enjoyable evening. Whether it's a date night or looking for a fun way to meet new friends, our wine tastings are always in high demand.

Location: 203 E. Jones Ave., Ste 101

Little Death Wine Bar

If the name doesn't get you, the place surely will.

Little Death Wine Bar is a place to discover excellent and exciting wines you won't find at the grocery store. It's a passion project brought to you by Chad Carey, Empty Stomach Restaurant Group (Paper Tiger, Barbaro, Hot Joy, and Rumble).

The cool thing is you don't need to be a wine snob to drink here. I suggest starting with a little taste, then a glass, and when you're ready, grab a bottle to go.

We are located on the N St. Mary's Strip, nestled between Burger Boy and Midnight Swim.

Location: 2327 N St. Mary's

Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery

Re:Rooted 210 is a tasting room located in the heart of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio.

Their unique, kegged wine system serves wines on tap to be enjoyed by the glass or growler. Yes, by the growler.

Choose from expertly curated wine flights or from their super-diverse bottle selection. And if wine isn't your jam, there is also a list of locally produced cider and sake.

The mission of ReRooted is to help you experience the world of wine with classes, food pairings, chef-prepared dinners, and other creative and approachable events.

Location: 623 Hemisfair Blvd

Max's Wine Dive San Antonio

Eclectic restaurant, comfort food, and an excellent selection of wine pretty much sum up this San Antonio staple.

They're known for great wines that aren't marked up the way most places, well, mark them up. With a selection of wines from across the globe, you're sure to find a glass of grapes for every discerning palate.

And the food isn't too shabby as well.

Location: 340 E Basse Rd. Ste. 101

The final word

Needless to say, San Antonio may be more known for tacos, but wine is not far behind.

Didn't see your fav place here? Hit us up in the comments; we'll get you on the next go around.

Cheers!

