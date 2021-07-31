3 Ways To Get More Eyeballs On Your Content

Richard Fang

If you're a marketer, writer, or anyone that creates content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lv4Ba_0bCq08zo00
Nick Morrison / Unsplash

Writing content can be tricky, especially if you don't know where to promote your own work. Anyone can start their own blog, but it's challenging to drive initial eyeballs to your content if you just started.

I wanted to write up this guide for some quick tips to get you started if you want to start your own blogging adventure.

1. Promoting On Quora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBhCl_0bCq08zo00
Richard / Me

I’ve always been a major fan of Quora and it has a wealth of information on it with a great userbase.

It also gives you an opportunity to not only promote your brand but also the content you write.

There are two ways of doing so on Quora:

  • Sharing Content On Spaces
  • Answering Questions

Sharing Content On Spaces

Spaces is a relatively new concept introduced by Quora in 2018. Essentially its Quora attempt to create a community within its platform.

“Spaces, a new feature that allows people to curate collections and form communities around shared interests and tastes”

There are many awesome spaces that you can contribute articles from a wide range of topics (For example, I run a Social Media Space — feel free to submit anything related there!).

Many of the admins of these spaces are happy to share content as long as it’s not too spammy and actually provides value to the community.

Answering Questions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rL1R4_0bCq08zo00
Quora

This is the bread and butter of what Quora does.

Answering questions not only provides value back to the Quora community but also helps increase your brand as an “influencer” in the space. Remember many are on Quora are there to learn and educate themselves.

For me, a great way to figure out what I want to write about is to see what topics are being asked about on Quora.

The benefit of doing this is you can easily then reference your own article through that question and build upon it from there.

It’s important once again to provide actual value to the reader before referencing anything so you don’t come off as spam.

2. Communities — Facebook, Linkedin, Forums, and Etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLBKK_0bCq08zo00
Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash

There are many awesome communities out there with passionate people for those in their space. This could be from broad topics like startups all the way to niche groups like horse owners.

I personally love the ones on Facebook as I find the groups much more genuine and keen to share value with each other.

There are plenty out there and the best way to find them is through doing some Google Searches.

For some reference, here are some of my favorite ones in the growth/marketing space:

My best advice is to stick to a few and engage the community initially and provide as much value back as possible (so no content promotion). Once everyone has seen you around for a bit, it’s ok to self promote a bit with your content if relevant.

3. Your Own Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrxBx_0bCq08zo00
Merakist / Unsplash

This is probably the easiest one out of all of the above.

Your audience already knows you and you most likely have more than one social media channel.

The biggest question is: Why are you afraid?

Most people avoid this channel even though it’s the easiest way to share your content to a wide audience.

They get self-conscious with sharing their content to their network over random strangers over the internet.

The most important part to remember however is your friends and network can give you direct personal feedback on your content and would care more for reading it.

So what are you waiting for?

It’s time to finally post that article onto your Facebook or LinkedIn feed

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7bb3f22aac79def236d72d6f41a6fc5.blob

Editor at CornerTech and Marketing @richardfliu on Twitter

159 followers
Loading

More from Richard Fang

The Reasons Behind Burnout and How To Deal With It

It’s not necessarily about taking a vacation or yoga classes. Being burnout is becoming somewhat of an epidemic. From friends, family, or even acquittances, the word is commonly flooding our workplace vocabulary.Read full story

Here are 5 Trends Marketers Need To Keep Up With

The pandemic has changed how marketing has developed in some cases. If you look back on how marketing has developed, the progress of it from simple advertising to what it is today has been pretty amazing.Read full story

Throwback to Slack's IPO and What A DPO Is

Slack IPOed at $38.50 per share on June 20th, 2019. It's one of the more interesting IPOs because it listed as a DPO (more on that later). Since then, its stock price has fluctuated greatly, mainly due to the heavy competition from Microsoft Teams.Read full story

A Look At 5 Growth Case Studies and Key Takeaways

Growth can make or break a company. For these case studies, I wanted to go through ones that range from tweaking one tiny thing (“growth hacking”) to complete full-fledged strategies involving years of planning and execution.Read full story

What I Learned At A Startup Bootcamp

A summary of my experience and thoughts and what you can do. Last year, I partook in an intense 4-day Bootcamp for early-stage startups. It was called the Lighthouse program and was led by someone who had been leading accelerators. Instead of focusing on startups with traction, this was focused around the ideation stage to help kickstart startups from the ground up.Read full story

7 Things I Learned While Working On A Side Startup

I spent a year working on my side project and here are all my learnings so far. Since my college days, I have been involved in everything startups and took on various projects within the entrepreneur space.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Guide To Evaluating A Offer From A Startup

If you want to join a startup in the valley, make sure you check this guide out. Getting a job offer from a startup can be daunting. There are so many things to look out for, especially around the remuneration. But what if I told you there are more things to look out for than equity and money?Read full story

Here's Your July Tech Wrap-Up of 2021

It doesn’t feel like it, but half a year has already gone by, yet we’re still sitting in a pandemic. This hasn’t stopped tech developments from happening globally, so let’s do a tech wrap-up for July.Read full story

Will Clubhouse Survive After The App Opens Up To The Public?

This San Francisco app announced on 21st July that it's no longer invite-only. Clubhouse was historically launched as an exclusive application available only on iOS. Launched last year on March 15th, 2020, it pretty much became an overnight sensation.Read full story

Should You Launch Your Idea In Stealth or Public

DevRev from Palo Alto recently launched from stealth with $50 million funding. We’ve all heard of it at least once. Someone has an awesome idea, but they can’t tell you yet.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Twitter Will Shut Down Its Offices Once Again Due To CDC Guidelines

The tech giant is following in the footsteps of Google and Facebook. Twitter, the social tweeting tech giant, is shutting down its offices after reopening their San Francisco and New York offices only two weeks ago. This decision was based on recent CDC guidelines, which recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors with high COVID transmission rates. This is mainly because of how contagious the Delta strain has been.Read full story
1 comments

You Can Now Post 60 Second Reels On Instagram

It might not seem like a big deal but there's an underlying message by this valley tech giant. Yup, you're heard that right - you can now post 60-second videos (called Reels) on Instagram like you can on TikTok. Although TikTok has allowed users to post 3-minute videos, this change signifies an important shift to Instagram's strategy.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Are Startups Really Leaving Silicon Valley?

Let’s take a look at recent statistics to see what’s really happening. We all know that Silicon Valley houses some of the largest tech companies in the world. From Facebook to Apple, startups that started decades ago have grown into billion or trillion-dollar giants.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Is Considering A Plan To Charge High-Income Drivers During Congestion

Drivers might soon need to pay a fee to enter downtown on weekdays. Traffic has always been a pain in San Francisco, especially during peak hours. With the new proposed plan, drivers who earn a high income of above $100K will have to pay a fee of $6.50 when entering the downtown area on weekdays.Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

Employees at Activision Blizzard Will Be Walking Out In Response To Harassment Suit

The Santa Monica gaming company is known for the popular game Call of Duty, among other titles. Activision Blizzard is one of the biggest gaming companies in the world. Even if you don't game, you would have heard of its many titles, including the Call of Duty series, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. With over 9500 employees worldwide and 8 billion dollars of revenue to its name, it's recently come under fire from a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit.Read full story

Why I Stopped Caring About Inbox Zero And You Should Too

Even if you're a hustler from the valley, it's time to worry about other things first. I used to care about my inbox. From my personal and work inboxes, I always aimed to try to get to that zero number.Read full story
Redwood City, CA

Box Reveals Their New Product - Box Sign Into The Market

This Redwood City Calfornia based company is taking on the E-signature market. Box is historically known as the cloud company that offers a variety of content management solutions including administrative controls to its users. This cloud computing business was one of the earlier cloud companies that manage to grow a business focused around enterprise businesses. It also offers two other plans including business and personal plans for smaller companies and users.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Uber Will Now Show The Full Fare Riders Are Paying To Drivers

In a change that will shift how riders' fees will be displayed, Uber will now display the full fare that riders are paying, including all fees paid to drivers. This change was made after Mission Local released a report of discrepancies of fees being shown. David Horowitz stated that when he booked his Uber back to his home, he was charged $17.16 for a 2.5-mile trip. He asked his driver how much he made, and 'Ryan' showed that he had made $7.54.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Why This Startup That Provides Autonomous Vehicle Tech is Expanding In San Jose

Why this startup is growing rapidly in the heart of the valley. Autonomous vehicles have grown over the last decade, especially fueled by the rise of electric vehicles and companies like Tesla growing the public perception of it. Currently, much of the autonomous vehicle market sits around level 2 and 3 automation. This means features like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are available, but that's as far as it can go (see the diagram below to see the differences at each level).Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy