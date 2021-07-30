Here's Your July Tech Wrap-Up of 2021

Richard Fang

Updates from Pokemon and Clubhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjxiB_0bCj7aXH00
Richard / Me

It doesn’t feel like it, but half a year has already gone by, yet we’re still sitting in a pandemic. This hasn’t stopped tech developments from happening globally, so let’s do a tech wrap-up for July.

This edition will have a lot more gaming updates than usual with the recent developments with Nintendo and Steam in the market.

Windows 11 updates

Windows 10 was long thought to be the OS that would be the last release of its series. However, with Windows 11 announced, this fact is now debunked. Although Windows 11 might not look much different compared to Windows 10, there are actually some subtle changes.

Including some UI changes, a new feature called Snap Layouts will help moving apps around easier. This is especially handy if you have a dual-display setup.

One of the coolest features, however, is the fact Windows 11 will now support Android apps. Windows 11 is looked to be scheduled near the end of the year, although a proper date has not been announced yet.

Nintendo reveals OLED Model

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a16L2_0bCj7aXH00
Switch

Nintendo was rumored to come out with an upgraded Nintendo Switch system last year. This is now the case, and it will come out on October 8th, 2021, for USD 349. The Switch system has been pretty popular, so there is a lot of anticipation for the new version.

This one will have an OLED screen which means the player will see many more vibrant colors and contrast, making for better gameplay. Additionally, the OLED Switch will feature an upgraded wide kickstand and will be equipped with a built-in LAN port for better connectivity with online play.

This will especially be important with new games like Pokemon Unite currently in the market.

Pokemon Unite launches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQ8Qq_0bCj7aXH00
Pokemon Unite

It’s always exciting to see a new Pokemon game launch, but this is the first time that a MOBA game has been released. Like League of Legends, it’s a 5 v 5 team-based game where you get to play your favorite Pokemon from Charmander to Snorlax.

It was launched on 21st July and has been a huge hit. What’s even cooler is not only does each monster specialize in certain characteristics (e.g., melee vs. range), but creatures will also evolve over the match. In addition, matches are exactly 10 minutes, and teams win by having the most points.

This free-to-play game developed by TiMi Studio Group was launched firstly on the Switch. It will eventually come to Android and iOS as well.

Clubhouse is no longer invite-only

With the recent competition from other tech companies, like Twitter, Clubhouse has finally announced it will no longer be invite-only.

Co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced on July 21st that their app would no longer be invite-only.

Currently, the social networking application has 10 million on its waitlist, and they’ll be slowly added to the app over time. However, if you want to sign up right now—you can.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” a blog post about the changes says. “By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled.”

Valve launches their new handheld device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QAoH_0bCj7aXH00
Steam

Valve announced on July 15th their new handheld Steam Deck. Although Valve has a history of games, it’s never successfully launched a console device (remember Steam Machine?).

Powered by a custom Linux operating system, this 7-inch device will play the latest games. Since it’s a PC, you can even install Windows on it.

“Steam Deck is a PC so you can install third-party software and operating systems,” says Valve, which means this hardware isn’t locked down in the way we’re used to seeing from tech companies.

The Steam Deck will ship with SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system that loads into a very similar interface that you expect on a PC. Handheld gaming PCs are definitely slowly emerging as viable alternatives to giant PC rigs. The obvious comparison is Switch that Nintendo executed successfully in the market.

But it’s the OS that makes this even more unique. It’s definitely going to be interesting to see how the market handles this one.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7bb3f22aac79def236d72d6f41a6fc5.blob

Editor at CornerTech and Marketing @richardfliu on Twitter

159 followers
Loading

More from Richard Fang

The Reasons Behind Burnout and How To Deal With It

It’s not necessarily about taking a vacation or yoga classes. Being burnout is becoming somewhat of an epidemic. From friends, family, or even acquittances, the word is commonly flooding our workplace vocabulary.Read full story

3 Ways To Get More Eyeballs On Your Content

If you're a marketer, writer, or anyone that creates content. Writing content can be tricky, especially if you don't know where to promote your own work. Anyone can start their own blog, but it's challenging to drive initial eyeballs to your content if you just started.Read full story

Here are 5 Trends Marketers Need To Keep Up With

The pandemic has changed how marketing has developed in some cases. If you look back on how marketing has developed, the progress of it from simple advertising to what it is today has been pretty amazing.Read full story

Throwback to Slack's IPO and What A DPO Is

Slack IPOed at $38.50 per share on June 20th, 2019. It's one of the more interesting IPOs because it listed as a DPO (more on that later). Since then, its stock price has fluctuated greatly, mainly due to the heavy competition from Microsoft Teams.Read full story

A Look At 5 Growth Case Studies and Key Takeaways

Growth can make or break a company. For these case studies, I wanted to go through ones that range from tweaking one tiny thing (“growth hacking”) to complete full-fledged strategies involving years of planning and execution.Read full story

What I Learned At A Startup Bootcamp

A summary of my experience and thoughts and what you can do. Last year, I partook in an intense 4-day Bootcamp for early-stage startups. It was called the Lighthouse program and was led by someone who had been leading accelerators. Instead of focusing on startups with traction, this was focused around the ideation stage to help kickstart startups from the ground up.Read full story

7 Things I Learned While Working On A Side Startup

I spent a year working on my side project and here are all my learnings so far. Since my college days, I have been involved in everything startups and took on various projects within the entrepreneur space.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Guide To Evaluating A Offer From A Startup

If you want to join a startup in the valley, make sure you check this guide out. Getting a job offer from a startup can be daunting. There are so many things to look out for, especially around the remuneration. But what if I told you there are more things to look out for than equity and money?Read full story

Will Clubhouse Survive After The App Opens Up To The Public?

This San Francisco app announced on 21st July that it's no longer invite-only. Clubhouse was historically launched as an exclusive application available only on iOS. Launched last year on March 15th, 2020, it pretty much became an overnight sensation.Read full story

Should You Launch Your Idea In Stealth or Public

DevRev from Palo Alto recently launched from stealth with $50 million funding. We’ve all heard of it at least once. Someone has an awesome idea, but they can’t tell you yet.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Twitter Will Shut Down Its Offices Once Again Due To CDC Guidelines

The tech giant is following in the footsteps of Google and Facebook. Twitter, the social tweeting tech giant, is shutting down its offices after reopening their San Francisco and New York offices only two weeks ago. This decision was based on recent CDC guidelines, which recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors with high COVID transmission rates. This is mainly because of how contagious the Delta strain has been.Read full story
1 comments

You Can Now Post 60 Second Reels On Instagram

It might not seem like a big deal but there's an underlying message by this valley tech giant. Yup, you're heard that right - you can now post 60-second videos (called Reels) on Instagram like you can on TikTok. Although TikTok has allowed users to post 3-minute videos, this change signifies an important shift to Instagram's strategy.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Are Startups Really Leaving Silicon Valley?

Let’s take a look at recent statistics to see what’s really happening. We all know that Silicon Valley houses some of the largest tech companies in the world. From Facebook to Apple, startups that started decades ago have grown into billion or trillion-dollar giants.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Is Considering A Plan To Charge High-Income Drivers During Congestion

Drivers might soon need to pay a fee to enter downtown on weekdays. Traffic has always been a pain in San Francisco, especially during peak hours. With the new proposed plan, drivers who earn a high income of above $100K will have to pay a fee of $6.50 when entering the downtown area on weekdays.Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

Employees at Activision Blizzard Will Be Walking Out In Response To Harassment Suit

The Santa Monica gaming company is known for the popular game Call of Duty, among other titles. Activision Blizzard is one of the biggest gaming companies in the world. Even if you don't game, you would have heard of its many titles, including the Call of Duty series, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. With over 9500 employees worldwide and 8 billion dollars of revenue to its name, it's recently come under fire from a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit.Read full story

Why I Stopped Caring About Inbox Zero And You Should Too

Even if you're a hustler from the valley, it's time to worry about other things first. I used to care about my inbox. From my personal and work inboxes, I always aimed to try to get to that zero number.Read full story
Redwood City, CA

Box Reveals Their New Product - Box Sign Into The Market

This Redwood City Calfornia based company is taking on the E-signature market. Box is historically known as the cloud company that offers a variety of content management solutions including administrative controls to its users. This cloud computing business was one of the earlier cloud companies that manage to grow a business focused around enterprise businesses. It also offers two other plans including business and personal plans for smaller companies and users.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Uber Will Now Show The Full Fare Riders Are Paying To Drivers

In a change that will shift how riders' fees will be displayed, Uber will now display the full fare that riders are paying, including all fees paid to drivers. This change was made after Mission Local released a report of discrepancies of fees being shown. David Horowitz stated that when he booked his Uber back to his home, he was charged $17.16 for a 2.5-mile trip. He asked his driver how much he made, and 'Ryan' showed that he had made $7.54.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Why This Startup That Provides Autonomous Vehicle Tech is Expanding In San Jose

Why this startup is growing rapidly in the heart of the valley. Autonomous vehicles have grown over the last decade, especially fueled by the rise of electric vehicles and companies like Tesla growing the public perception of it. Currently, much of the autonomous vehicle market sits around level 2 and 3 automation. This means features like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are available, but that's as far as it can go (see the diagram below to see the differences at each level).Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy