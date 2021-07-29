Should You Launch Your Idea In Stealth or Public

Richard Fang

DevRev from Palo Alto recently launched from stealth with $50 million funding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geWTm_0bBPy81l00
Sanved Bangale / Unsplash

We’ve all heard of it at least once. Someone has an awesome idea, but they can’t tell you yet.

It’s most common when you’re talking to a friend or acquaintance, and they mention that they’re working on a huge idea, but they can’t tell you yet because they’re working on it in stealth.

This doesn’t even have to be a startup. It could be a Youtube channel or even a blog. After all, if they tell you about this brilliant million or billion-dollar idea, you could just steal it yourself, right?

“Oh yeah I am working on a big idea but I am doing it in stealth” — said someone at one point

I’ve always just shrugged it off and never pushed them to tell me, after all, why is it my business to know. Recently, however, DevRev, a startup co-founded by ex-CEO and co-founder Nutanix, launched into the market after being in stealth for over eight months.

They announced a considerable seed round of $50 million and the fact 75 employees were already working for the startup. The idea was focused on linking developers and customers together with a CRM to avoid the siloed approach to developing software.

It sounds simple on paper, but ironically, not many tools out there do this. On the other side, there is a community of hackers and entrepreneurs who share everything they’re doing, even revenue numbers, publically.

Both are different approaches to building an idea or startup yet can be successful depending on each situation.

Let’s take a look at the viability of going stealth first

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0P3x_0bBPy81l00
CBInsights

Funding for stealth startups has actually gone up over time since 2016. So what are the reasons why you should go stealth?

Just for reference, I am not talking about companies that execute stealth projects within an existing business. For example, Microsoft used to call the Windows 95 under project Chicago. This is purely for new ideas or startups that want to remain hidden under the public eye.

Preparing for a big bang launch

As mentioned with the DevRev example, some startups want to generate huge press with a massive release. However, this strategy only works if you already have a significant following on social media or have PR connections ready in the works to go to market.

In the case of DevRev, a considerable seed round and PR connections made for a great story with many tech and startups news sites picking upwind of the recent launch.

This means, for the most part, unless you have a huge release or you have PR connections, going stealth, for this reason, isn’t going to work for you. You’re better off doing early releases and getting product feedback early on in the process.

To hide information from competitors

For the most part, this is why people think they need to go into stealth mode. After all, once you go public, all your competitors are going to steal your idea.

But this is far from reality, and there should only be two reasons why you should even bother going into stealth mode for this reason.

One is if you’re working on a high-tech idea that might need patents or the like. This means you might be in industries like pharmaceutical or other cutting-edge fields. These are industries where other companies do tend to copy off each other, so being in stealth mode initially does actually make a lot of sense.

Otherwise, the other reason is if you have one specific competitive advantage that a competitor could steal from you and there’s an actual reason for you to ‘hide.’ To give an example, Firefly, a startup that’s looking to leverage ride-share vehicles to create a smart city media network, did exactly this a few years ago.

They planned to put screens on vehicles which isn’t a revolutionary idea. However, it’s the IoT data that these screens collect which made it a unique value proposition. Firefly purposely held off going public with this information, so it had enough of a gap between its competitors to execute its strategy.

The question is, do you truly have a competitive advantage?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNLc3_0bBPy81l00
Scott Graham / Unsplash

Does your idea have a true and unique value proposition that competitors could quickly copy and spin it up into their own product if revealed in the market?

Most of the time, this will not be the case which brings us to the third reason why a startup operates in stealth — fear.

This could be a combination of being fearful of their competitors or even releasing a product into the market that others might scrutinize. However, as the founder of LinkedIn rightfully mentions, your first product should not be perfect and might actually be an indicator that you launched too slowly.

“If you’re not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late” — Reif hoffman

Thus we take a look at one of the most important points for going public early.

Get product feedback to build your idea or startup

This is probably the most important reason for building your idea publically. Although you might not release a fully built product, you can make prototypes or early releases to a private or public audience.

This means, however, you can start building a userbase early, so when you launch, you don't start with absolutely anything. There are especially a ton of resources in the Bay Area including

Although this might not be an issue for some, it’s important to get early product-market validation for most who are working on their startup or ideas. This is so you don’t waste your own important resources during the early stage.

Going stealth means you might not be able to secure funding as easily

Many startups that launch in stealth reveal to have massive funding rounds. However, most of the time, these are successful entrepreneurs who already have a network to rely on.

If you’re starting fresh, you most likely do not have this, and if you’re launching in stealth, without any traction or history of success in the past, you’re probably not going to find it easy to raise a seed round.

You’re better off launching publically

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTBpv_0bBPy81l00
Daria Shevtsova / Unsplash

Going public early and getting early adopters or product feedback will triumph most of the other reasons you can throw at going into stealth mode. If you’re not sure, then it’s probably an indication that you don’t need to go into stealth.

Most of the time, only the most seasoned veterans in the market will know if going stealth is a good idea.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7bb3f22aac79def236d72d6f41a6fc5.blob

Editor at CornerTech and Marketing @richardfliu on Twitter

159 followers
Loading

More from Richard Fang

The Reasons Behind Burnout and How To Deal With It

It’s not necessarily about taking a vacation or yoga classes. Being burnout is becoming somewhat of an epidemic. From friends, family, or even acquittances, the word is commonly flooding our workplace vocabulary.Read full story

3 Ways To Get More Eyeballs On Your Content

If you're a marketer, writer, or anyone that creates content. Writing content can be tricky, especially if you don't know where to promote your own work. Anyone can start their own blog, but it's challenging to drive initial eyeballs to your content if you just started.Read full story

Here are 5 Trends Marketers Need To Keep Up With

The pandemic has changed how marketing has developed in some cases. If you look back on how marketing has developed, the progress of it from simple advertising to what it is today has been pretty amazing.Read full story

Throwback to Slack's IPO and What A DPO Is

Slack IPOed at $38.50 per share on June 20th, 2019. It's one of the more interesting IPOs because it listed as a DPO (more on that later). Since then, its stock price has fluctuated greatly, mainly due to the heavy competition from Microsoft Teams.Read full story

A Look At 5 Growth Case Studies and Key Takeaways

Growth can make or break a company. For these case studies, I wanted to go through ones that range from tweaking one tiny thing (“growth hacking”) to complete full-fledged strategies involving years of planning and execution.Read full story

What I Learned At A Startup Bootcamp

A summary of my experience and thoughts and what you can do. Last year, I partook in an intense 4-day Bootcamp for early-stage startups. It was called the Lighthouse program and was led by someone who had been leading accelerators. Instead of focusing on startups with traction, this was focused around the ideation stage to help kickstart startups from the ground up.Read full story

7 Things I Learned While Working On A Side Startup

I spent a year working on my side project and here are all my learnings so far. Since my college days, I have been involved in everything startups and took on various projects within the entrepreneur space.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Guide To Evaluating A Offer From A Startup

If you want to join a startup in the valley, make sure you check this guide out. Getting a job offer from a startup can be daunting. There are so many things to look out for, especially around the remuneration. But what if I told you there are more things to look out for than equity and money?Read full story

Here's Your July Tech Wrap-Up of 2021

It doesn’t feel like it, but half a year has already gone by, yet we’re still sitting in a pandemic. This hasn’t stopped tech developments from happening globally, so let’s do a tech wrap-up for July.Read full story

Will Clubhouse Survive After The App Opens Up To The Public?

This San Francisco app announced on 21st July that it's no longer invite-only. Clubhouse was historically launched as an exclusive application available only on iOS. Launched last year on March 15th, 2020, it pretty much became an overnight sensation.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Twitter Will Shut Down Its Offices Once Again Due To CDC Guidelines

The tech giant is following in the footsteps of Google and Facebook. Twitter, the social tweeting tech giant, is shutting down its offices after reopening their San Francisco and New York offices only two weeks ago. This decision was based on recent CDC guidelines, which recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors with high COVID transmission rates. This is mainly because of how contagious the Delta strain has been.Read full story
1 comments

You Can Now Post 60 Second Reels On Instagram

It might not seem like a big deal but there's an underlying message by this valley tech giant. Yup, you're heard that right - you can now post 60-second videos (called Reels) on Instagram like you can on TikTok. Although TikTok has allowed users to post 3-minute videos, this change signifies an important shift to Instagram's strategy.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Are Startups Really Leaving Silicon Valley?

Let’s take a look at recent statistics to see what’s really happening. We all know that Silicon Valley houses some of the largest tech companies in the world. From Facebook to Apple, startups that started decades ago have grown into billion or trillion-dollar giants.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Is Considering A Plan To Charge High-Income Drivers During Congestion

Drivers might soon need to pay a fee to enter downtown on weekdays. Traffic has always been a pain in San Francisco, especially during peak hours. With the new proposed plan, drivers who earn a high income of above $100K will have to pay a fee of $6.50 when entering the downtown area on weekdays.Read full story
Santa Monica, CA

Employees at Activision Blizzard Will Be Walking Out In Response To Harassment Suit

The Santa Monica gaming company is known for the popular game Call of Duty, among other titles. Activision Blizzard is one of the biggest gaming companies in the world. Even if you don't game, you would have heard of its many titles, including the Call of Duty series, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. With over 9500 employees worldwide and 8 billion dollars of revenue to its name, it's recently come under fire from a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit.Read full story

Why I Stopped Caring About Inbox Zero And You Should Too

Even if you're a hustler from the valley, it's time to worry about other things first. I used to care about my inbox. From my personal and work inboxes, I always aimed to try to get to that zero number.Read full story
Redwood City, CA

Box Reveals Their New Product - Box Sign Into The Market

This Redwood City Calfornia based company is taking on the E-signature market. Box is historically known as the cloud company that offers a variety of content management solutions including administrative controls to its users. This cloud computing business was one of the earlier cloud companies that manage to grow a business focused around enterprise businesses. It also offers two other plans including business and personal plans for smaller companies and users.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Uber Will Now Show The Full Fare Riders Are Paying To Drivers

In a change that will shift how riders' fees will be displayed, Uber will now display the full fare that riders are paying, including all fees paid to drivers. This change was made after Mission Local released a report of discrepancies of fees being shown. David Horowitz stated that when he booked his Uber back to his home, he was charged $17.16 for a 2.5-mile trip. He asked his driver how much he made, and 'Ryan' showed that he had made $7.54.Read full story
San Jose, CA

Why This Startup That Provides Autonomous Vehicle Tech is Expanding In San Jose

Why this startup is growing rapidly in the heart of the valley. Autonomous vehicles have grown over the last decade, especially fueled by the rise of electric vehicles and companies like Tesla growing the public perception of it. Currently, much of the autonomous vehicle market sits around level 2 and 3 automation. This means features like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are available, but that's as far as it can go (see the diagram below to see the differences at each level).Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy