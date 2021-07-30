Chino Hills, CA

Chino, Chino Hills businesses dish on pandemic, reopening experiences

Renee Elefante
No matter what you bring and what you present as a basketball program, if people don't feel safe and comfortable, then it's going to be hard to get people outside of the gym." – Coach T., manager of 3 Point Play Zone

Like many smaller businesses in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected those operating within the San Bernardino County area.

California businesses were required to shut down in March 2020 when the first stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom. After frequent and brief periods of reopening and closing the state and some businesses, California officially reopened on June 15 and eliminated social distancing and masking requirements for vaccinated residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKjx1_0bDCMZEu00
3 Point Play Zone teaches basketball to students under 18, and it also has an indoor playground and an arts and crafts area.Renee Elefante

The manager for the recreation facility 3 Point Play Zone, who asked to be referred to as Coach T., called the pandemic experience a “rollercoaster” due to the constant reopening and closing of the business as well as the shifting guidelines. Coach T. said that one of the most challenging things for the facility, which is located in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace off of Chino Hills Parkway, has been making customers feel safe.

“No matter what you bring and what you present as a basketball program, if people don’t feel safe and comfortable, then it’s going to be hard to get people outside of the gym,” he said.

To make the customers feel safe, several hand sanitizer stations were placed within the facility, temperature checks were done and classes were reduced from 20 students per class to six students per class. All of the cones and basketballs used were cleaned before and after use, and each student had their own set to use.

Coach T. also noted that the facility had to implement a mask break for two to three minutes in order to allow students to take off their masks and catch their breath.

“No kid wants to wear a mask,” Coach T. said. “They’ll take it down as much as they need to. Sometimes they need to get their breath back.”

Aside from offering basketball classes and camps for students between the ages of four and 17, the facility has an indoor playground and area for arts and crafts. These areas are meant for guests who are 6 years old and under.

The playground, which is not fully reopened, gets cleaned before and after each shift from Monday to Sunday. In addition, a deep cleaning is done three times a week. The arts and crafts area is also not fully reopened.

Coach T. said that when it came to enforcing the masking and social distancing guidelines, the facility’s staff never felt overwhelmed, even when there were parents who were “fighting back” and not wearing their masks.

Since the reopening, things have been “much better” for the business, says Coach T. He feels that when the schools reopen in August, students will feel more comfortable doing sports activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ0zB_0bDCMZEu00
AEA Academy offers features like classes for English and math, a private tutoring service and college counseling.Renee Elefante

Another business in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace that has been affected by the pandemic is AEA Academy, a school that offers English and math classes as well as tutoring and preparation for standardized testing. Mark Jin, who has worked as the manager for 11 years, called the pandemic a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience and said that he lost more than half of his students.

He noted that the academy’s transition to a distance learning environment enabled them to enroll students living in Corona, Temecula, Pasadena and other cities.

Jin said that distance learning was challenging for students, parents and teachers, but it was especially difficult for students enrolled in the first and second grades.

“It is really hard for them to stay focused in front of computers for a long time,” Jin said in an email. “As a result, I do not think that many students get what they are supposed to learn in the past school year.”

He also noted that it was “extremely hard” to have the younger students abide by the social distancing guidelines.

When the academy began offering in-person instruction in May, the desks were rearranged to separate the students and limit how many could be in a classroom at a time. A maximum of eight students can be in a classroom, but typically only four are in a room at a time.

Sneeze guards and other personal protective equipment were purchased to protect the students and employees, and the academy also continued offering virtual instruction for students who did not feel comfortable returning to an in-person environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIcGQ_0bDCMZEu00
Auraganic Juicery sells a variety of healthy drinks and snacks to its customers.Renee Elefante

Near the Chino Creek in the city of Chino, Auraganic Juicery specializes in healthy beverages and snacks like smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices and pizza. The cafe was founded six years ago by Nick Hughes, who said that it was challenging to have the business adjust to the masking and social distancing guidelines after the pandemic hit.

“Our company is based around health, and we believe in healing from the inside and preventing disease and viruses from getting into us by having an alkaline body,” Hughes said. “And so, (the masking and social distancing guidelines) were kind of hard to wrap our heads around (and) to conform, but we did and we conformed to society’s way of dealing with this situation.”

Hughes also noted that some of the customers and employees had trouble abiding by the guidelines, but after the cafe received 10 bad reviews in two weeks, they “cracked down” on the regulations.

Prior to the pandemic, the business typically served around 50 customers per day. After the pandemic hit, the number of customers would vary day-to-day, but Hughes recalled serving around 20 customers per day. Since the statewide reopening on June 15, between 50 and 70 customers have been served daily.

According to Hughes, two employees tested positive for COVID-19 and could not work in the cafe for two weeks until they were retested with a negative result. One of the employees who tested positive has a sister who also works in the cafe, so she, too, was not allowed to work until she was retested.

As of July 27, both the CDC and the state of California are currently recommending vaccinated residents to wear masks if they are in an area with high COVID-19 transmission rates. In terms of resources that aim to help small businesses recover, the California Rebuilding Fund is currently accepting applications for owners to receive loans through its website. The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, however, is currently closed and no applications are being accepted.

Our company is based around health, and we believe in healing from the inside and preventing disease and viruses from getting into us by having an alkaline body. And so, (the masking and social distancing guidelines) were kind of hard to wrap our heads around (and) to conform, but we did and we conformed to society's way of dealing with this situation." – Nick Hughes, owner of Auraganic Juicery

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a7b97a89d2734ce168217ee8c81b6fdd.blob

I am a sophomore majoring in English/Journalism at Chapman University, where I currently work at its student-run newspaper as the Assistant News Editor. I have been interested in reporting ever since my freshman year of high school when the student newspaper followed a statewide district enrollment program that was set to end by the next school year. Since then, I gained an appreciation for local journalism, and I hope to bring coverage to any issues that are affecting local communities. My work has also been seen in the teen-led news outlet, The Cramm, and the Now Simplified Instagram account, which focuses on explaining political issues/events to its followers.

Chino Hills, CA
100 followers
Loading

More from Renee Elefante

Chino Hills, CA

Top places in Chino Hills for families to visit in summer 2021

(CHINO HILLS, CALIF.) Originally founded in 1907 by the private all-boys school Boys Republic, Chino Hills later became known for its addition of Sleepy Hollow, a neighborhood within Carbon Canyon, in the 1920s. In recent years, the city has become known for housing the Ball Brothers, a trio of basketball player brothers who have been making headlines since 2016. Located at least 30 miles from Los Angeles, the city is also known for being a family-oriented community. Let’s take a look at some of the top places that are perfect for weekend visitors and even new and longtime resident families.Read full story
Chino, CA

Chino holds first public hearing for redistricting process

Central Avenue extends from Chino to Chino Hills and is one of the major intersections in Chino.Renee Elefante. (CHINO, CALIF.) Chino will be using a new redistricting process after switching from an at-large election system to a by-district system in 2016, according to a July 6 public hearing.Read full story
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills works on changing rules for sidewalk vendors

Chino Hills residents shop from a political vendor located at Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.Renee Elefante. (CHINO HILLS, CALIF.) Chino Hills is in the process of deciding on new regulations pertaining to street vendors in response to a California Senate bill passed two years ago.Read full story
10 comments
Chino, CA

How Chino police are preserving trust, respect with residents

"Conversation with the Community" was held at the Chino Police Department's headquarters.Renee Elefante. (CHINO, CALIF.) The Chino Police Department held a community forum event June 24 in which panelists from the department and local churches discussed the stigma surrounding the police force, as well as how the department can try to keep its longstanding relationship with the city of Chino.Read full story
3 comments
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Valley Unified School District working on plans for 2021-2022 school year in response to statewide reopening

(CHINO HILLS, CALIF.) The Chino Valley Unified School District is currently figuring out its options for the 2021-2022 school year, according to district employees. California officially reopened on June 15, and while the masking and social distancing requirements were lifted for vaccinated residents in many public spaces, students attending K-12 schools must still wear masks.Read full story
3 comments
Chino Hills, CA

Meet The Mayor: Brian Johsz

Brian Johsz, the current mayor, previously worked in national and state government.City of Chino Hills website. (CHINO HILLS, CALIF.) According to Brian Johsz, the mayor of Chino Hills for 2021, a memorable moment of his career was working in the U.S. House of Representatives on Independence Day when he was 21 years old.Read full story
Chino Hills, CA

Kevin Cooper investigation: Chino Hills mayor condemns Gov. Newsom for reopening ‘nearly four-decade-old wound’

Chino Hills sent out a press release after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a legal firm would help look into the Kevin Cooper case.Renee Elefante. (CHINO HILLS, CA) Chino Hills mayor Brian Johsz responded to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued on May 28, which called for an independent investigation into Kevin Cooper, an inmate who is currently on death row.Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy