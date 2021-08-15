Exciting Activities to Do in San Diego, CA

Whether you're a San Diego regular citizen who feels fed up with their routine and wants to try something new or you have found yourself in San Diego for only a couple of days and wonder how can you pass your time, there are plenty of exciting activities in the city to choose from.

From visiting the ocean to watching tigers, here's a list of interesting activities that will keep you occupied:

Relax at La Jolla Cove Beach

Grab your swimsuit and have a taste of the laid-back La Jolla lifestyle at La Jolla Cove Beach. The Cove is loved by both locals and tourists around the world for its turquoise waters, breathtaking sunsets, and sea lions. It is ecologically protected and offers the chance to swim, dive, snorkel, or simply relax and watch the sunbathing seals and sea lions.

Embark On an Adventure at Uss Midway Museum

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway Museum used to be America’s longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century, and now offers activities for all ages and tastes, including flight simulators, climb-in aircraft, ejection seats, cockpits, and more. It also has over 60 carefully restored exhibit areas from engine rooms to flight decks, guaranteed to take you on a unique and entertaining warship journey.

Watch Tigers at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo has been around since 1916 and is home to more than 3,500 rare and endangered animals representing more than 650 species and subspecies, as well as a prominent botanical collection with more than 700,000 exotic plants. The zoo captivates and entertains guests of all ages, and offers an unforgettable experience you should try at least once in your life.

Stroll Around the Gaslamp Quarter

Located in Downtown San Diego, the Gaslamp Quarter is a 16½ block historical neighborhood and the site of several entertainment and nightlife venues, events, and festivals. As you stroll around, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants, and rooftop bars you can visit. Alternatively, you can tour the Gaslamp Museum (it's the oldest surviving structure in downtown San Diego), learn about Chinese history at the Chinese Historical Museum, or enjoy modern art at The Museum of Contemporary Art.

