San Diego Police Are Looking to Identify Men Who Attacked LGBTQIA+ Group

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the men who attacked, harassed, and pointed a gun at a group of LGBTQIA+ people on Monday night in Mission Beach.

The men allegedly shouted homophobic slurs at a group of 25 friends, most of them members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who were having a bonfire at Mission Beach south of Belmont Park. They also threw full beers at them and one went as far as to point a gun at a victim’s head, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The police described the attack as an “assault with a deadly weapon and hate crime.”

One of the victims wrote in a social media post that the group was approached by one of the men, who asked to join them. When the group politely denied, telling him they were having a private celebration, the man left, and shortly afterward, several bottles and cans of beer were thrown toward them.

“Throughout this, they were yelling homophobic slurs at us and threatening to rape us,” the victim said.

Police released photos and videos of the attackers captured by the victims. They described one of the men as Hispanic and roughly 25 to 30 years old, dressed in a black baseball hat, black tank top, ripped black jeans, and black shoes. He also wore a chain necklace with an anchor pendant and had rose or leaf tattoos across his chest.

The man who allegedly pointed the gun was described as thin, Hispanic and between about 18 and 25 years old, with an oversized black T-shirt, black and green camouflage shorts, white socks, and black shoes. He also wore a black and white lanyard and a black or brown baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the attackers’ identities is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1726 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.