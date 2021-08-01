Rincon Italiano - Top-notch Italian Cuisine - Owings Mills, MD

Rachel Yerks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPfWi_0bE9FtKu00
Photo by author.

As a seafood lover, moving to Kentucky was a huge bummer. There aren't a whole lot of options out there, and considering we aren't next to any huge bodies of water, it doesn't always feel like the safest option ordering mussels or clams.

Because of this, I was super excited to have a seafood meal while we were visiting Maryland a couple of weeks ago. I spent nearly an hour scouring Yelp! and other food review websites to find the perfect meal, and decided upon Rincon Italiano. As my boyfriend doesn't eat seafood, I needed a place with non-seafood options too. This place specializes in pasta dishes so I knew he'd find something here to eat and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKYDF_0bE9FtKu00
Photo by author.

As it was rather late at night, we opted for takeout and luckily picked our food up right before they were closing. The kitchen was shutting down for the night and they were sweeping the place. I believe the dining room was closed anyway due to the pandemic, as they had soda boxes covering many tables, and a note urging delivery drivers to have patience with pickups. It did take about an hour for them to prepare our food, but we were just thankful they were open so late!

I ordered the Seafood Fra Diavlo ($24.99). It was glorious and definitely one of the best dishes I've had in my life. The pasta was cooked perfectly, the sauce was very spicy, and the seafood was fresh as could be. They didn't skimp on the seafood, that's for sure. I was devastated not being able to finish it all. I overate by a bunch trying to fit it all in. I didn't touch the beautiful-looking side salad that came with my meal, but the garlic bread was fantastic. It was oily enough to eat without sauce, but it tasted great covered in the Fra Diavlo sauce.

My boyfriend opted for the Penne Mediterranean for $13.89, which was a much lighter pasta dish. It had a bunch of fresh vegetables and felt more like a lunch meal than a dinner one. I thought it was quite good, but I enjoyed mine better. It wasn't what my boyfriend was anticipating, so he was a little disappointed. I don't personally think his disappointment was warranted. He thought the garlic bread was good, but nothing special. I disagree; it was top-notch in my book, and I usually dislike garlic bread without cheese on top. The garlic bread was seasoned wonderfully.

Overall we had a lovely meal at Rincon Italiano. I am very much looking forward to going back when we move to Maryland in a little while. The staff was very nice and clearly cared about food quality more than saving time cooking. Each dish takes them a very long time to make and it is clear in the final product. This is an amazing Italian restaurant. I cannot recommend their food enough. You need to try it if you're in the area. View their menu here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b43f07b4b8c66ecd034fae72069b801e.blob

Freelance Writer. Contact me on my personal website with any business inquiries.

Owings Mills, MD
1407 followers
Loading

More from Rachel Yerks

Hilliards Chocolate Shop (with Ice Cream offerings!) - North Easton, MA

Hilliards is an incredible chocolate shop located in North Easton. They also have additional locations in Mansfield and Norwell. Every holiday, my boyfriend always receives caramel bars and crisp bars from this shop as presents from his family. I finally had the chance to go in person a couple of weeks ago, but I've had plenty of their chocolates thanks to their online store!Read full story
Easton, MA

Golf Country Miniature Golf in Easton, MA

Recently while visiting my boyfriend's family, I got to play on Golf Country's 18-hole miniature golf course. It's a beautiful sprawling course with plenty of water features, bridges, and tunnels scattered throughout the property. At $9 per adult, $8 per senior, $7 age eleven and under, and $6 for age five and under, it is extremely affordable for 30 - 45 minutes of fun. They also have batting cages, a driving range, and an ice cream booth if you desire more options.Read full story
Sharon, MA

Crescent Ridge Dairy - Famous Ice Cream Shop - Sharon, MA

Crescent Ridge Dairy is a pretty famous ice cream stop in Massachusetts. They've been named twice as one of the 10 Best Ice Creams in the World by National Geographic, and Men's Journal named them among the 27 Best Ice Cream Shops in America back in 2014. After hearing about the hype and my boyfriend constantly telling me how amazing the ice cream was, we finally went. It was certainly an experience!Read full story
Easton, MA

Maguire's Bar and Grill - Honey Hots Tenders - North Easton, MA

My boyfriend has been mentioning Maguire's Bar and Grill to me for years. It is a very popular restaurant and bar in North Easton, Massachusetts. We finally got to go back to Massachusetts a couple of weeks ago and went here with two of his siblings.Read full story
Easton, MA

Shovel Town Brewery - Microbrewery in North Easton, MA

My boyfriend's brother really enjoys Shovel Town Brewery. We, along with his parents and sister, decided to meet up there to have a couple of drinks. My boyfriend has never been before as he's lived in Kentucky for quite some time now, but we were happy we got the chance to check it out. It's a very friendly place with a great atmosphere and great beer.Read full story

Bar Louie - Gastrobar Tacos and Drinks - Foxborough, MA

While visiting Massachusetts a few weeks ago, my boyfriend and I met up with an old friend of his for dinner. We opted to go to Bar Louie at Patriot's Place in Foxborough. Right away, we noticed how packed the restaurant was. From where we were seated, I counted 75 diners, and we could only see a third of the restaurant. The front was equally packed, and I couldn't easily see into the other section.Read full story

Honeygrow - Stir Fry & Fruit Bowls - Baltimore, MD

Honeygrow is a chain stir fry and fruit bowl restaurant. It also happens to be my boyfriend's favorite fast-food chain of all time. I'm not sure it counts as fast food as it's basically restaurant-quality food, but it is certainly a quick wait to get your order. We went to their Baltimore location in Charles Village while we were visiting the area recently.Read full story
Boston, MA

Foodie's Paradise at Faneuil Hall Marketplace - Boston, MA

My Massachusetts-born boyfriend told me Faneuil Hall Marketplace was a must-see during our recent trip to Boston. The Marketplace has been around for forty years and has a huge selection of retail shops, but more importantly, has a world-famous food colonnade. We went here specifically to pig out. It's my job, thankfully.Read full story

Barrett's Alehouse - Great Soup, Seafood, and Burgers - West Bridgewater, MA

Barrett's Alehouse is a very popular restaurant with locations in West Bridgewater, Bridgewater, and Fall River. My boyfriend decided to treat me to a meal here in West Bridgewater as a celebration after winning a new freelancing client. It is a bit of a pricey place, but even if I was paying I would've been glad to spend my money here. We had a great time eating delicious food and our waiter was amazing.Read full story
Boston, MA

Newbury Comics - Faneuil Hall - Boston, Massachusetts

While shopping in Boston recently, my boyfriend and I stumbled across Newbury Comics at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Faneuil Hall is a large shopping and dining mall in Boston, and although many of the shops inside of and surrounding it are tiny, this comic shop is huge! They market themselves as a comic book store, but very few of their overall products are actually comic books. Sure, you'll find a good selection, but they have plenty more to offer. Let me walk you through some of their items and we can geek out together.Read full story
1 comments
Brockton, MA

Better than NYC Bagels at the Back Bay Bagel Company - Brockton, MA

If you've ever been to the south, you know they don't make very good bagels. I'm sorry, but as someone whose visited New York City over one hundred times, it's the truth. My partner is from Massachusetts and we've both had trouble finding good bagels in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.Read full story
3 comments

Simpson Spring Co. - Farmer's Market - South Easton, MA

Simpson Spring Company is a local favorite due to its fresh spring water and its wide variety of local products. The building itself is located directly above a spring and visitors are able to fill up their water jugs outside the store by inserting quarters into the machine. If you do decide to venture into the store, they have an incredible warehouse-like room full of fresh food, packaged snacks, souvenirs, and trinkets by local artists.Read full story

Our New Favorite Cider at Downeast Cider House - Boston, MA

As many of our friends know, my boyfriend and I aren't beer drinkers. I'll drink one every once and a while, but it's not my favorite. We are, however, completely obsessed with alcoholic cider. We've been to numerous cideries around the U.S. and we recently had the opportunity to go to Downeast Cider House in Boston, Massachusetts.Read full story
Boston, MA

Wagamama - Japanese Inspired Food - Boston, MA

While at Faneuil Hall in Boston, we wanted to grab a meal. Faneuil is a huge food hall of wonderful vendors with seafood, gyros, pastries, really anything you could possibly want for sale. It was packed, with hundreds of people fitting in the narrow hall all the food lines. I was amazed at how many people fit in such a tight space. It probably isn't the safest spot to go right now, but my boyfriend and I are vaccinated so we felt comfortable going.Read full story
Boston, MA

Christmas in Boston - Faneuil Hall Marketplace - Boston, MA

If you're in the market for holiday gifts while wandering around Boston this summer, Faneuil Hall is home to the Christmas in Boston Shop. This sprawling shop has two floors of beautiful Christmas ornaments, decorations, and plenty of "ugly" (and pretty) Christmas sweaters to choose from.Read full story
Mason, OH

Should You Go To The Kings Island Grand Carnival Event in Mason, Ohio?

Recently my partner and I went to Kings Island for their Grand Carnival event. The event is being held from 5 PM - park close daily and your last chance to visit is August 1st. As my partner is a gold pass holder, he was able to go for free, and I purchased a guest pass at a reduced rate using his pass for $39.99. We met up with two of our friends there who are also gold pass holders. If you go to Kings Island at least three times per year, the gold pass is worth it at a price point of $130.Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Citizen Cider - Local Vermont Cider - Burlington, VT

After having a lovely lunch at Halvorson's (review) with our friends, we decided to drop by Citizen Cider to try their various ciders. My boyfriend and I always visit local cideries when we notice them, and it's become a staple on all our vacations. We don't enjoy beer so we don't hit breweries, but we've been to 10+ cideries by now.Read full story
Florence, KY

Pet Wow - Vet Experience with Our Cat - Florence, KY

As my boyfriend and I are moving shortly, we needed to take our cat Daisy to the vet. Our new apartment requires updated records and a couple of shots she did not have up-to-date. When looking to book at short notice, we settled on Pet Wow in Florence, KY. They also have another location in Highland Heights. They were able to get us in for a weekend appointment and we had a great experience with them.Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Yard House - Street Tacos & Onion Rings! - Cincinnati, Ohio

For my partner's birthday, he picked Yard House as his dinner date location. We went on Monday of last week and got the full sports bar experience, as there was a Cincinnati Reds baseball game happening right next door later that night. Regrettably, the nearby parking garage cost us $17 as it was a game night! We didn't let that damper our moods and had a lovely meal. The restaurant crowd did get a little rowdy, though.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy