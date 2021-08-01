Rincon Italiano - Top-notch Italian Cuisine - Owings Mills, MD

Photo by author.

As a seafood lover, moving to Kentucky was a huge bummer. There aren't a whole lot of options out there, and considering we aren't next to any huge bodies of water, it doesn't always feel like the safest option ordering mussels or clams.

Because of this, I was super excited to have a seafood meal while we were visiting Maryland a couple of weeks ago. I spent nearly an hour scouring Yelp! and other food review websites to find the perfect meal, and decided upon Rincon Italiano. As my boyfriend doesn't eat seafood, I needed a place with non-seafood options too. This place specializes in pasta dishes so I knew he'd find something here to eat and enjoy.

Photo by author.

As it was rather late at night, we opted for takeout and luckily picked our food up right before they were closing. The kitchen was shutting down for the night and they were sweeping the place. I believe the dining room was closed anyway due to the pandemic, as they had soda boxes covering many tables, and a note urging delivery drivers to have patience with pickups. It did take about an hour for them to prepare our food, but we were just thankful they were open so late!

I ordered the Seafood Fra Diavlo ($24.99). It was glorious and definitely one of the best dishes I've had in my life. The pasta was cooked perfectly, the sauce was very spicy, and the seafood was fresh as could be. They didn't skimp on the seafood, that's for sure. I was devastated not being able to finish it all. I overate by a bunch trying to fit it all in. I didn't touch the beautiful-looking side salad that came with my meal, but the garlic bread was fantastic. It was oily enough to eat without sauce, but it tasted great covered in the Fra Diavlo sauce.

My boyfriend opted for the Penne Mediterranean for $13.89, which was a much lighter pasta dish. It had a bunch of fresh vegetables and felt more like a lunch meal than a dinner one. I thought it was quite good, but I enjoyed mine better. It wasn't what my boyfriend was anticipating, so he was a little disappointed. I don't personally think his disappointment was warranted. He thought the garlic bread was good, but nothing special. I disagree; it was top-notch in my book, and I usually dislike garlic bread without cheese on top. The garlic bread was seasoned wonderfully.

Overall we had a lovely meal at Rincon Italiano. I am very much looking forward to going back when we move to Maryland in a little while. The staff was very nice and clearly cared about food quality more than saving time cooking. Each dish takes them a very long time to make and it is clear in the final product. This is an amazing Italian restaurant. I cannot recommend their food enough. You need to try it if you're in the area. View their menu here.

