Honeygrow - Stir Fry & Fruit Bowls - Baltimore, MD

Photo by author.

Honeygrow is a chain stir fry and fruit bowl restaurant. It also happens to be my boyfriend's favorite fast-food chain of all time. I'm not sure it counts as fast food as it's basically restaurant-quality food, but it is certainly a quick wait to get your order. We went to their Baltimore location in Charles Village while we were visiting the area recently.

If you do go to this location, take note of the fact that they sometimes leave the padlock on the door. One door is open, it's just a little stuck. We almost didn't go in because of this, but we figured it out after peeking in the window. I saw another couple have the same issue and they actually walked away until I went and opened the door for them. I don't know why the staff keeps the lock on the front if it's so confusing for people. We saw a few people do double takes, and some people did walk away.

Photo by author.

The cool thing about Honeygrow is that you get to choose your base stir fry, but it is completely customizable. The base is there as a guide. You can erase or add as many items in as you'd like, but you need to be careful or you'll really rack up the price. My boyfriend and I both went for the spicy garlic base, which has white egg noodles, roasted chicken, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, pineapple, parsley, and spicy garlic sauce.

I took out the bell peppers and pineapple and added spinach and sesame seeds. I added carrots and a few other ingredients, and my total came to about $14. My boyfriend on the other hand added turkey meatballs and lots of vegetables and his dish came to nearly $21. If you're going to add a lot of ingredients, try to take out a few to keep the price down. He accidentally kept the chicken so he had a ton more meat in his bowl than he bargained for. We shared a lemonade.

Photo by author.

When we arrived, Honeygrow only had one table occupied. By the time we left, there were at least four other groups. The kitchen had a ton of staff, around eight members we think. They knew the lunch rush was coming. We got there around noon.

The restaurant has plenty of seating and is very open and bright. We felt socially distanced and safe. This particular location is at 3212 St. Paul Street in Baltimore. They are open from 10:30 AM to 10 PM daily. Along with stir fry dishes, they also have fruit bowls called honeybowls, which have fruit, granola, brownies, and other sweet ingredients. They seem more like a dessert option than anything remotely healthy, but they look delicious. If you are in the mood for a tasty, quick meal, Honeygrow is a great option. I'm sure it's not the healthiest meal you could find, but you can add plenty of vegetables into your stir fry if you choose to. Give it a chance!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.