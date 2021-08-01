Foodie's Paradise at Faneuil Hall Marketplace - Boston, MA

Photo by author.

My Massachusetts-born boyfriend told me Faneuil Hall Marketplace was a must-see during our recent trip to Boston. The Marketplace has been around for forty years and has a huge selection of retail shops, but more importantly, has a world-famous food colonnade. We went here specifically to pig out. It's my job, thankfully.

The food colonnade was completely packed. It was pouring rain outside so no one was eating their meals outdoors. All the tables in the limited seating space were full. Some people were eating in front of their chosen food booths and chatting while others stood near the entrance with plates full of food. We opted to eat our selections outside on the building steps, where a hungry seagull tried to steal my food.

I ordered clam strips. Everything in this colonnade is ridiculously expensive, as it is a tourist trap. I believe my meal, including a drink, cost about $20. I was surprised the clams did not come with a lemon on the side, but after asking a confused worker, I was given a lime wedge to squirt on the clams. They were very good, perfectly cooked and tasted fresh.

My boyfriend went to another booth and had a custom buffalo macaroni and cheese made for his meal. It was around $15, but he didn't enjoy it very much. It had a slightly artificial taste to it, though it was decently spicy. It was okay, but we were both quite full and it wasn't worth cramming in. This booth was very popular and had a crowd waiting to order, whereas the clam strip booth had no one waiting but me.

After our meals, we strolled around the outdoors in the rain and stopped at a variety of shops. We went to Newbury Comics (see review), Christmas in Boston (see review), and also grabbed a bite to eat at Wagamama (see review) once we got hungry again. There were a few other shops we dropped into that had candy and little trinkets, but we didn't purchase anything.

We then ventured back into the food hall and got a cannoli and a chocolate mousse cream puff ($5.90) from a bakery right at the entrance. I'm not a cannoli person, but I thought it was pretty good. My boyfriend thought it was good, and he's a cannoli lover. The chocolate mousse cream puff was one of the best desserts I've ever eaten. The mousse was delicious, airy, and very chocolatey. The dough was cooked well and wasn't chewy. The chocolate on top was yummy, too.

We had a great time at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. There's plenty to do between checking out the different food vendors, restaurants, and shopping around the outdoor area. It was a bit of a bummer to go on a rainy day, so try to pick a day with nice weather if you have the time. Still, it was completely packed even with the rain; I cannot imagine how busy this place is on a sunny day! Faneuil Hall is a must-see in Boston.

