Hilliards Chocolate Shop (with Ice Cream offerings!) - North Easton, MA

Hilliards is an incredible chocolate shop located in North Easton. They also have additional locations in Mansfield and Norwell. Every holiday, my boyfriend always receives caramel bars and crisp bars from this shop as presents from his family. I finally had the chance to go in person a couple of weeks ago, but I've had plenty of their chocolates thanks to their online store!

When you get inside, the smell of chocolate is overwhelming. They have three display cases filled with truffles, fudge, cordial cherries, turtles, and any chocolate you could possibly think of, minus coconut clusters. I'm hoping they'll add those in the future.

The cherry cordials are my absolute favorite item they sell, and their caramel bars are incredibly popular. My boyfriend insists you have to go on Wednesdays to get them or they're all sold out. We went on a Thursday and snagged the last three in the entire store. They have a bit of a cult following, and that's an understatement! The crisp bars are pretty good, too.

The shop is jam-packed with chocolates and other sweets in various gift boxes if you don't want to package your own assortment of truffles from the counter. The chocolate pretzel rods covered in sprinkles are very tasty as well. They are the perfect blend of salty and sweet. I wish we bought a few more of those while we were there!

Hilliards has a wonderful seating room that would make any Instagram influencer happy. It's very well lit, gorgeously decorated, and it smells like chocolate! We didn't see anyone sitting in here, but I bet it's a nice place to meet a friend and catch up. I believe the area functions as an ice cream parlor when it's raining.

If chocolate isn't your speed, they also sell bags of gummy worms, licorice, and gourmet fruit slices. These would make good stocking stuffers around Christmas time. All the packaging is a lovely light blue or plain cardboard on all of Hilliards products, from what I could tell.

They do have your typical candy store gummies and hard candies you expect to find in a mall or at your local shop, and it's self-serve if your kiddos want to get involved.

Outside the shop, there's an ice cream window where they have nearly two dozen flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt to choose from. This is not a nut-free facility, so make sure to tell them if you have any allergies. By the time we left Hilliards, there was a ten-person ice cream line. It must be good!

Hilliards has very high-quality chocolate and it's all homemade. They have a kitchen on-site in a separate building across the parking lot where they make all their chocolates. You won't be able to miss the parking lot or the main shop, as they have a large chocolate bar sign facing the road.

Definitely drop in and try some of their truffles; the hazelnut mini-truffles are the best in my opinion! You can order online, too. They package the chocolates with ice packs during the summer, so your chocolate will be safe and unmelted. Hilliards Chocolate really is the perfect gift!

