Simpson Spring Co. - Farmer's Market - South Easton, MA

Photo by author.

Simpson Spring Company is a local favorite due to its fresh spring water and its wide variety of local products. The building itself is located directly above a spring and visitors are able to fill up their water jugs outside the store by inserting quarters into the machine. If you do decide to venture into the store, they have an incredible warehouse-like room full of fresh food, packaged snacks, souvenirs, and trinkets by local artists.

Photo by author.

The layout of this place is pretty neat. It's essentially a large warehouse garage with cement flooring, and half the shop is beverages and trinkets on wooden shelves on the pillars and along the back wall. The second area of the shop is full of food, both packaged and fresh. If you like specialty soda, this place has a ton of them. They used to make their own soda, but have stopped for the time being. Because of this, they've imported a ton of flavors for you to choose from. My boyfriend is still very sad they are no longer making their own soda, as it was a big local favorite.

Photo by author.

There's a cafe in the back corner that sells coffee and has a refrigerator full of perishables. Nearby you'll see the full meat counter and a cheese counter. We didn't see anyone staffing the cafe, but the meat and cheese counters were staffed and very popular.

Photo by author.

If you want to support a local business that's been around since 1878, this is a great place to buy your meat and dairy. Simpson Springs is actually the oldest bottling company in the country that hasn't moved since its founding, and it was one of the first producers of soda in the world.

Photo by author.

There's a ton of sweet treats such as cookies, candies, and brownies here if you want a quick snack or something to treat the kids. Individuals often sell their products here, and if you go to the back right side of the shop, you'll see stalls labeled by the seller. It's a big community market, essentially.

Photo by author.

I was very impressed by the craftmanship at some of the stalls. Look at these beautiful hand-blown flowers! They are the perfect gift for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day or even for a random day. There are so many hidden treasures in this place; it's worth the stop. Budget at least a half-hour to get a good look around.

Photos by author.

I'm a big fan of the shed toward the back of the store. Each stall has a different product. Pictured on the left is their local pasta section, which has everything you'll need to make a good batch of spaghetti. There's a maple section stocked with syrup and candies, and another section of homemade soaps.

There's also a "Made in New England" section if you want to branch out a tiny bit from the local area while still supporting small businesses. Simpson Spring Co. is a must-see! I really recommend coming to visit it sometime. It's super popular, but the building is so big that everyone is really able to spread out. Come take a look in person or shop online.

