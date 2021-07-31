Our New Favorite Cider at Downeast Cider House - Boston, MA

Photo by author.

As many of our friends know, my boyfriend and I aren't beer drinkers. I'll drink one every once and a while, but it's not my favorite. We are, however, completely obsessed with alcoholic cider. We've been to numerous cideries around the U.S. and we recently had the opportunity to go to Downeast Cider House in Boston, Massachusetts.

They have limited hours, which you can view here. If the taproom isn't open, you can grab cider directly from their garage on the left. We sat in our car for a solid twenty minutes before realizing the line of people in the distance waiting to get into the garage. Don't make our mistake!

Photo by author.

The reason we knew this place existed is because my boyfriend is a big fan of one of their winter blends. However, he had never tried any of their other ciders. When we got there, we were overwhelmed with the varieties available. We are big fans of blackberry-flavored food items, so we decided to get a 32-ounce growler ($13) of their year-round blackberry cider, and a 32-ounce growler of their original cider.

If you want, you can get a four-pack for $13.99, a twelve-pack for $41.97, a twenty-four pack for $83.94, a 32-ounce growler for $13, or a 64-ounce growler for $23. Clearly, the growlers are a much better deal, and the growler jars are super cool looking if you like to collect cidery merch as we do.

Downeast Cider's original is our favorite cider both here and out of all the cideries we've tried. It tastes like an apple, with a bit of a buzz. It's hard to find a cider that truly tastes like an apple fresh from the orchard. They taste processed usually, but this one was indescribably good. It's likely because Downeast Cider is unfiltered.

We did enjoy the blackberry cider, but it wasn't a stand-out among our other top-choice ciders. The original is our new favorite, and the blackberry is quite good, but we've had better.

Photo by author.

Downeast Cider has a lovely gift shop with a variety of t-shirts and ballcaps available. You can also get a look at the growlers in this image. The 32-ounce growlers are the brown ones and the 64-ounce ones are clear.

We're very excited to go back here in the future and fill up our growlers with another round of original, and then a seasonal house blend of whatever they're trying next. Their current house blends include grapefruit, fruit punch, prickly pear, and mimosa, so if those sound good, you better order them quickly as they'll run out and likely not stick around.

Photo by author.

This place is certainly one of our favorite cideries now, even though we were bummed about the tap room being closed due to the pandemic. If you don't live nearby, you can always order their cider and apparel at their online store. We highly recommend trying the original, and then getting a case of whatever else looks good to you. This place is amazing, and the staff members are all very knowledgeable and nice. Ask a staff member what they'd recommend if you can't choose!

