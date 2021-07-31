Wagamama - Japanese Inspired Food - Boston, MA

Photo by author.

While at Faneuil Hall in Boston, we wanted to grab a meal. Faneuil is a huge food hall of wonderful vendors with seafood, gyros, pastries, really anything you could possibly want for sale. It was packed, with hundreds of people fitting in the narrow hall all the food lines. I was amazed at how many people fit in such a tight space. It probably isn't the safest spot to go right now, but my boyfriend and I are vaccinated so we felt comfortable going.

We were tired after a long drive and wanted a place to sit and eat, but there weren't any tables open. Because of this, we decided to eat at Wagamama nearby. This proved to be a mistake.

Photo by author.

While at Wagamama, I ordered Korean barbecue beef and red onion bao for $8. I also got some pork gyoza for $7.50. Our waiter was very kind and attentive, and our food was ready within fifteen minutes.

However, I was very unhappy to see another waiter or manager teaching another staff member about my dish. They were speaking over the plate without masks on, and I saw the student touch the plate and the sauce cup directly, without gloves. It's a pandemic, people!

Our waiter clearly saw what was wrong, but he couldn't do anything about it, instead opting to wait and eventually grab the dish from between the two other staff members. This really soured the meal for us, and when we left later the other waiter/manager glared at us. It was very unprofessional.

The bao itself was chewy and I did not enjoy it. The filling was good, and I stayed away from the sauce for the abovementioned reasons. The gyoza was fantastic and free of staff interference, from what I could tell.

Photo by author.

My boyfriend ordered the Chili Chicken Ramen Bowl for $14.50. This was definitely the star of the meal. The broth was very spicy and delicious, and there was plenty for two people to share. The noodles were perfect, and the veggies were crisp and the chicken was well-seasoned.

Final Thoughts

After eating at Wagamama, we shopped around the mall and went back to the main drag of Faneuil Hall where we got clam strips and fancy macaroni and cheese. This food was a far tastier experience, and I didn't see staff members who weren't supposed to be touching the food touch or breathe on it at any point.

The ramen and gyoza at Wagamama were yummy, but you should really be at Faneuil Hall to experience it fully by trying foods from different vendors, not sitting down at a nearby restaurant. You can sit outside on the steps if there's no indoor seating. Even if it's raining, this is the better choice than sitting down in any of the nearby restaurants, in my opinion. It's about the food stall experience!

Overall, I was quite upset about how that waiter behaved. I've been a waiter in the past and maybe they had a bad day. I still won't be going back. Go to the food stalls in Faneuil Hall - that's why you're there!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.