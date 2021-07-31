Christmas in Boston - Faneuil Hall Marketplace - Boston, MA

Photo by author.

If you're in the market for holiday gifts while wandering around Boston this summer, Faneuil Hall is home to the Christmas in Boston Shop. This sprawling shop has two floors of beautiful Christmas ornaments, decorations, and plenty of "ugly" (and pretty) Christmas sweaters to choose from.

We dropped by to grab some Boston souvenirs to decorate our Christmas tree with, as well as to buy an ugly Christmas sweater ahead of time this year. This place is absolutely stuffed with ornaments and you're bound to find something you didn't know you needed -- until now.

Store Tour and Favorite Products for Sale

Photo by author.

The first floor of this store is your more generic items. There's plenty of those ornaments that allow you to inscribe your name or the names of your family members on them. They have some pandemic-themed ornaments, along with snowmen, gingerbread men, and the like. This was certainly a year to remember for all of us.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

There's also a fabric face mask section. If you spend $25, you get a free face mask. However, they are really trying to clean them out and after checking out they told me to take as many as I wanted. They had tons of cute designs like tiger stripes and plaid, so I took four masks even though I didn't spend over $100 here. They might be out of stock by the time you get there considering how quickly they're being given away.

Photo by author.

Upstairs, the ornaments are a bit fancier and the sections are more put together. For instance, this section is called "Winter Fantasy" and all the ornaments in it are blue-tinged, glass, or white. They also sell little decorative winter houses that match the ornaments of each section. This is a great place to get unique ornaments and a collection of cheap filler ornaments that are identical.

Photo by author.

I particularly liked the golden, sparkly ornaments section. This was a more elegant section, with butterfly and swan ornaments for sale, along with your typical balls, snowflakes, and hearts.

If you notice at the bottom of the picture, Christmas in Boston really tries to be your one-stop shop for warm, Christmas cheer. They have many plushies for sale, such as these cute and soft love-themed teddy bears. You'll find plenty of cozy presents here among the breakable glass and more sturdy plastic ornaments.

Photo by author.

I really loved this pair of gigantic snowmen. They were pretty light and affordable at around $30 each, but I thought they were a bit too big to fit in the bathroom, which is snowman-themed around the holidays in my parents' home. I hope someone else snatches them up!

Photo by author.

Final Thoughts

I loved this shop. I left here with a beautiful Christmas sweater. The quality was unmatched; the sweater is covered in stitched-on sequins, not glitter, so it will last me a very long time. The only reason it isn't shown is I don't want to spoil the Christmas surprise! I also purchased a couple ornaments, and I was gifted four fabric face masks.

If you want a taste of Christmas in July, I'd recommend stopping at Christmas in Boston. The air conditioning is pretty sweet, too. You can view their store hours here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.