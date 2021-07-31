Newbury Comics - Faneuil Hall - Boston, Massachusetts

Photo by author.

While shopping in Boston recently, my boyfriend and I stumbled across Newbury Comics at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Faneuil Hall is a large shopping and dining mall in Boston, and although many of the shops inside of and surrounding it are tiny, this comic shop is huge! They market themselves as a comic book store, but very few of their overall products are actually comic books. Sure, you'll find a good selection, but they have plenty more to offer. Let me walk you through some of their items and we can geek out together.

Photo by author.

My old boss/friend is obsessed with Funko Pops. This shop has hundreds of them lining the walls; from Marvel characters to Harry Potter, Newbury Comics has every Pop! you could possibly want. They have over 400 of them, to be specific, in this image alone. There's plenty more I didn't photograph, plus they have keychain miniatures as well.

This is a great place to find the missing Pop! for your collection or it can be the shop that makes you want to start a collection. Even if you aren't into collectibles, it's quite a sight to behold.

Photo by author.

If you're going for a more refined house vibe, the vinyl records section may be your favorite part of the shop. There are hundreds of choices here for you to look through as well, and if you don't own a record player they still make beautiful wall decorations. Many of the records seem to be selected for this purpose, with neon records lining the shop walls.

Photo by author.

If comics aren't your thing, manga is a whole other ballgame. This section isn't as large as the previously discussed sections, but it has some lively options. If I am remembering correctly, they are located next to the comic books.

Photo by author.

Along with some backpacks and band t-shirts, you'll find a large selection of sunglasses to peruse. If you are a fan of raves, you'll find some fun clothing and accessory options here. This section is also next to the board game area if you are looking for some indoor fun.

As a self-professed board game aficionado, the selection isn't very large, but they do have many card party games to purchase. A fellow customer tried to sell me a game she loved while she saw me shopping!

Photo by author.

To satisfy people of all ages, there is a plushies section. You'll find some very cute stuffed animals, stuffed fruits, and teddy bears here. I think the squids are particularly cute.

Final Thoughts

I don't think I'll be able to do Newbury Comics justice in this article. Their massive two-floor store has too many knick-knacks for me to photograph and remember. The selection is incredible, and the store was absolutely packed when we went shopping here.

If you are looking for something specific and it is considered remotely "nerdy", I think you'll find what you are looking for here. Visit their website to see a full list of their products, or visit one of their 29 locations.

