Better than NYC Bagels at the Back Bay Bagel Company - Brockton, MA

Photo by author.

If you've ever been to the south, you know they don't make very good bagels. I'm sorry, but as someone whose visited New York City over one hundred times, it's the truth. My partner is from Massachusetts and we've both had trouble finding good bagels in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

Luckily, we were able to get up to Massachusetts a couple weeks ago and got to visit The Back Bay Bagel Company and have some top-notch bagels. We were leaving for the airport that day, and arrived at around 5:30 AM and they already had a few people in the shop. Their hours are Monday - Saturday 5 AM to 3 PM and Sunday 6 AM to 3 PM.

Photo by author.

Once inside, you'll see plenty of delicious breakfast options. They offer 26 different kinds of bagels, all made by boiling and then baking in their fire oven, fresh every morning. You can see a full list of bagel flavors here. Bagels cost $1.25 a pop, $7.50 for a half-dozen, and $14.00 for a bakers dozen.

There's plenty of unique cream cheese flavors for your schmear, and many types of coffee to choose from as well. You can also transform your bagel into a bagel sandwich and include eggs, vegetables, meats, jams and jellies (see prices).

I cannot stress how amazing this tiny bagel shop smelled! I would love to live next door to a place like this one; I would come here every morning if I was a local. You really need to try it out, and every is very affordable.

If you have a morning sweet tooth, they also sell cookies ($1.25), slices of coffee cake ($2.50), muffins ($2.50), and entire Boston coffee cakes ($26.99) if you really need to feed a ton of people.

Photo by author.

We ended up ordering a toasted blueberry bagel and a toasted seasame bagel, both with plain cream cheese. What can I say, we're traditionalists. I think the seasame bagel was honestly the best one I've had in my life -- and I'm originally from New York. This Massachusetts bagel shop is really doing something right. My only regret from visiting here is not grabbing a piece of coffee cake.

If you want to sit inside, they have plenty of tables for large groups, and a bunch of booth/table hybrids for groups of two. We did not see anyone eating inside while we were there, whether it was personal choice or no seating due to the pandemic, we are unsure. It seems like a great place to get some morning work in with a laptop, coffee, and a great bagel or pastry.

Seriously consider adding The Back Bay Bagel Company to your morning commute! They are extremely fast and affordable. It smells amazing in there. If you're looking for a job, they are hiring at the moment and the application is located at the bottom of their homepage. Drop by and support their family business!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.