Golf Country Miniature Golf in Easton, MA

Recently while visiting my boyfriend's family, I got to play on Golf Country's 18-hole miniature golf course. It's a beautiful sprawling course with plenty of water features, bridges, and tunnels scattered throughout the property. At $9 per adult, $8 per senior, $7 age eleven and under, and $6 for age five and under, it is extremely affordable for 30 - 45 minutes of fun. They also have batting cages, a driving range, and an ice cream booth if you desire more options.

Our Experience at Golf Country

Myself, my boyfriend, and two of his siblings took turns putting. Unfortunately, we went on an extremely busy day and there were lines of fifteen people at some of the holes. I'd recommend going on a weekday if you have the time and definitely go in the morning. We went around 2 PM, which was very dumb as it was extremely hot.

The course itself is beautiful and well-maintained for the most part. Two greens were a bit soggy, but the rest were perfectly fine. Many water features have built-in dams to catch errant balls and nets hidden in easily accessible places. We didn't have any difficulty getting our balls back, minus one that got stuck inside a slightly overgrown tunnel. We ended up finding four extra balls in there!

If your kiddos (or you) like tunnels, there is one large stone tunnel with a putting green inside and a stream and waterfall on the right side. It was the quietest place at the golf course, but also one of the muggiest. Many of the holes are pretty similar, but then every once and a while you get a tunnel hole, a boat hole, or putt across a stream. Golf Country kept it pretty interesting, and the difficulty of the holes definitely varied significantly through our 18 holes, though it didn't seem to increase or decrease in any particular order.

Although Golf Country advertises the course taking 30 - 45 minutes on their website, it took us nearly two hours because of the almost 100 people on the course at the same time as us. It's a very popular place! They are open on weekends from 9 AM to 6 PM, and you can call for availability during the week. I highly recommend going on a cool weekday to beat the heat and avoid the heavy foot traffic.

From a distance, we could see the batting cages and the automatic pitching machines. It looked enjoyable, and they had plenty of helmets and bats available. We also spotted the driving range, which was pretty popular. The ice cream shop at the start of the mini-golf course was doing plenty of business, too. If you're interested in the batting cage, driving range, and ice cream prices, click here to see individual prices on their website.

I could easily see families spending 3 - 4 hours here if they went mini-golfing, tried out the driving range or batting cages, and had ice cream to beat the heat. This place is very affordable and has a great range of options. Thank you for having us, Golf Country!

