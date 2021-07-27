Pet Wow - Vet Experience with Our Cat - Florence, KY

As my boyfriend and I are moving shortly, we needed to take our cat Daisy to the vet. Our new apartment requires updated records and a couple of shots she did not have up-to-date. When looking to book at short notice, we settled on Pet Wow in Florence, KY. They also have another location in Highland Heights. They were able to get us in for a weekend appointment and we had a great experience with them.

How the Vet Customized Our Visit

Photo by author.

If you've ever had a pet who hates the vet, you'll understand our concerns. During Daisy's most recent vet visit, she needed to be held down by three assistants while the vet checked her. She still managed to scratch the vet across the face and was sent on her way without the vet finishing out the appointment. Because of this, we've been dreading taking Daisy back to the vet. The pandemic was also preventing us from going to the vet sooner, as we didn't want to leave her alone at the vets during the social distancing period. Daisy is rather young and gets scared easily. She only likes two people in the world, and that's us!

As soon as we arrived at Pet Wow, they saw our cat carrier and gave us a quiet room to wait in. We were told we could stay with her for the entire visit. The lobby was filled with dogs, and it was not a good environment for Daisy, but we didn't think they'd let us in early like that. She was much happier in her carrier in the quiet appointment room.

After meeting with the assistant and expressing our concerns about Daisy's potential behavior toward the vet, the assistant gave us a pheromone-sprayed piece of gauze to place in her container, which helped her mood quite a bit. When the vet came in, the assistant wrapped Daisy in a towel and was very easily able to restrain her without Daisy acting violently. Daisy growled quite a bit, but she received her shot with no protest. The visit went exceptionally well and we were very impressed by the staff's abilities and kindness.

Price Point and Printed Records

For a general checkup, an inspection of two concern areas, and a rabies shot, the visit cost approximately $66 without pet insurance, which we thought was a fantastic deal. Daisy was treated very well throughout the visit, and the staff members were very kind and helpful. We left with both the vet's handwritten notes and an official copy of the checkup and vaccination for our new apartment complex. The visit could not have gone any smoother.

In fact, the vet suggested an additional vaccination for Daisy, but we declined, only to later realize our new apartment complex also requires that vaccine in addition to the rabies vaccine. Because of this, we needed to schedule another appointment, which they were able to schedule within the next couple of days at our convenience. We were impressed that they knew ahead of time we'd likely need the vaccine.

Final Thoughts

Photo by author.

We could not have had a better vet experience with our cat. The towel holding hack was a genius idea and Daisy was not as frightened during this appointment thanks to the expert staff and the pheromone they let her sniff ahead of time.

We heard a scheduling issue unfolding in the lobby when we arrived, but Pet Wow was still able to fit the woman in for that day and time, which was rather impressive. It seems they have an abundance of appointment slots that are very convenient, and all the fellow patrons seemed happy with the service. When we mentioned our move, the vet was on top of offering cat sedatives for the trip, too. We cannot recommend this place enough!

