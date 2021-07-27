Citizen Cider - Local Vermont Cider - Burlington, VT

Photo by author.

After having a lovely lunch at Halvorson's (review) with our friends, we decided to drop by Citizen Cider to try their various ciders. My boyfriend and I always visit local cideries when we notice them, and it's become a staple on all our vacations. We don't enjoy beer so we don't hit breweries, but we've been to 10+ cideries by now.

Location, Selections, and Overall Experience

The parking lot is small at Citizen Cider, but we managed to find a spot. Our friends parked on the street. We were excited to sit at Citizen Cider's second-floor porch at a lovely picnic table with an umbrella. There's also an indoor area upstairs, but we wanted to enjoy the nice weather. Inside you'll also find their merch and various 6-packs to bring home after sampling their cider selections.

Citizen Cider has twelve ciders on draft and three cider seltzers. They also offer ten different cider cocktails and three flight options. If you aren't in the mood for cider, you can pick between three guest beers, juices, and sodas.

We decided to order one of each flight option, for three flights in total: The OG Flight, The Cellar Flight, and The Perfect Pair Flight. We requested to customize our flights but were denied due to the pandemic. We were a little skeptical of this answer, as they had to use a variety of ciders to customize each unique flight already, but they were firm. Because of this, we had some repeat flavors since the different flights had some overlap.

My boyfriend and I do not enjoy dry ciders, and all the flights had them. We did enjoy their Unified Press semi-dry cider. Another favorite was "The Dirty Mayor", which is a ginger-infused cider. Our friend enjoyed "Golden Spice", infused with turmeric. Across the board, no one liked the Elderberry blend. The Habanero cider was spicy and was split 50/50 across our group. My personal favorite was the "Brosé", which was a rosé style cider co-fermented with blueberries.

If you want a flight, they cost $8 for five ciders. We thought it was a pretty good deal, even though we couldn't customize at the time (this may change by the time you get there!). Cider cocktails will run you $10-11, and a cider, seltzer, or beer draft costs $7. The flight is the way to go, in my opinion.

We had a great time here. The staff was very attentive and constantly refilled our waters for us. The place was busy, but not too loud. It is dog-friendly if you have a pup. We will be meeting up here again next year for some Unified Press cider -- or maybe a cider cocktail!

Final Thoughts

Citizen Cider is an affordable, delicious cidery option. We grabbed a six-pack of their Unified Press on our way out, along with a commemorative glass. The orange ones are no longer sold, but we spotted one on a high shelf and the cashier sold it to us anyway! They have your traditional flight glasses for sale along with a blue version of the orange draft glass above.

This is a great place to go for a drink and enjoy the outdoors. The second-floor patio is lovely and the social distancing was a solid six feet, great for safety and privacy. Definitely the best cidery we visited while in Vermont!

