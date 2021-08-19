Rosemary's Greenwich Village

6sqft.com

One of my favorite things about New York City is just how many great restaurants there are here! No matter where you live in the city, you can always find a new and exciting restaurant to try! I love that you could literally go to a different restaurant every single night for dinner, and still not make it to every restaurant in NYC. But today I want to talk about a restaurant that I recently tried out called Rosemary’s.

Rosemary’s is located in the super fun and exciting Greenwich Village. I absolutely love going to Greenwich Village. It’s such a cool neighborhood in the city and I feel like every time I go there I have the best time! Every restaurant I’ve been to there has been super fun and trendy, and the food has honestly been unreal!

As I said, one of my new favorite restaurants in Greenwich Village is Rosemary’s. Rosemary’s is a beautiful Italian restaurant serving some of the most delicious and fresh Italian dishes I’ve ever had in New York City. Rosemary’s is a beautiful space, with a gorgeous rustic Italian countryside aesthetic. It literally feels like you’ve left the city and gone to Italy for a quick trip - I love it!

In addition to having a gorgeous interior, the food at Rosemary’s was so delicious! They are serving the freshest seasonal Italian dishes that I promise will not disappoint. While I was there with my friends, we had the kale celery Caesar salad, fried calamari, chitarra alla carbonara, grilled flank steak, and branzino. Honestly all of these dishes were incredible! The fried calamari was so crispy, and all of our entrees, the carbonara, the streak, and the branzino were cooked to perfection and absolutely delicious!

One of the reasons their menu is so delicious is because they have a rooftop garden above their restaurant where they have all of the freshest vegetables and produce, so you know you are getting fresh garden to table foods, and you can taste it too! In addition to fresh produce they also have house made pastas, so anything you order at this place is going to be absolutely delicious!

And of course you can’t have a great Italian restaurant without some delicious wines and cocktails and don’t worry Rosemary’s has got that covered too! Their wine list is incredible with so many great options. They also have delicious handcrafted cocktails that are to die for! So if you are looking for a delicious new place to try in Greenwich Village, I promise Rosemary's won’t disappoint!

