The Best Flea Markets In NYC

Shopping in New York City is one of my absolute favorite things! I just love being able to find so many different types of shopping experiences, depending on my mood, whether I feel like window shopping designer stores on 5th avenue, or I want to explore the vintage and flea markets throughout the city! There is something for everyone in terms of shopping in the city. However, I am usually on a pretty tight budget, so as much as I may want to be shopping in the designer flagships on 5th avenue, or even in the one of a kind boutiques in Soho - sometimes that’s just not in the budget.

If you are anything like me, you are probably looking for some fund shopping experiences in the city, but without spending all your hard earned cash! So I figured why not share some of my favorite markets in the city! Whether you are looking for flea markets, great vintage finds, hand crafted goods, whatever it is - you can certainly find it at a NYC market! These are just a few of my favorite markets in the city, and what you’ll find at them!

Grand Bazaar

First up is the Grand Bazaar market. This market is located on the Upper West Side, and occurs every Sunday. At the Grand Bazaar, you can find hundreds of local vendors selling vintage items, antiques, handmade goods, and more! This market is indoor and outdoor, and happens all year round! There are also lots of food vendors at the market so it’s the perfect place to spend your Sunday, shopping and eating some delicious food!

Chelsea Flea Market

Next is the Chelsea Flea Market, located in Chelsea in Manhattan. Again there are hundreds of vendors selling one of a kind goods here. You can find handmade jewelry, vintage pressed photos, and more! There are tons and tons of treasures to be found at the Chelsea Flea Market.

The Brooklyn Flea Market

Nolita Flea Market

And lastly, another one of my favorite flea markets is the Nolita Flea Market. This market located in Nolita, on Prince St is another smaller market, but it has tons to offer! They have tons of jewelry and vintage clothing to offer, and most importantly they have lots of budget-friendly finds!

