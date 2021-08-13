Tavern On The Green - A NYC Institution

tripadvisor.com

I absolutely love a great and iconic NYC restaurant, as a New York City dweller these are some of my favorite places! They make me feel like I am a true New Yorker, even though I've only lived here for a few months. So that is one of the reasons I absolutely love Tavern on the Green. I know I say this a lot, but it truly is one of my all time favorite restaurants in the city. So if you don't know about Tavern on the Green, it's a restaurant located in Central Park. It's got an incredible history and is honestly just a great place to have a great meal with friends and family!

It was originally built in the 1800s as a sheep fold in Central Park that housed hundreds of sheep that would graze in the meadows of Central Park. However in 1934, the tavern underwent renovations commissioned by Robert Moses, a public official who designed much of the city as we know it today. From its transition into a restaurant in the 1930s until the 1970s, Tavern on the Green continued to grow and expand, adding dining rooms, outdoor patios, and more. It became hugely popular and iconic restaurant in the city.

Finally from 2009-2014 the restaurant went through more renovations to the restaurant we know today! Through the most recent renovations, the new owners, Jim Caiola and David Salma restored the restaurant and took it back to its tavern roost and created the beautiful place that New Yorkers love! I love the history of this restaurant and how iconic of an institution it is in New York City. It's been a popular spot for celebrities and even features in films throughout the 1900s - which is just so cool!

Today Tavern on the Green is a gorgeous restaurant with a beautiful interior and an outdoor courtyard and patio seating. it's elegant and sophisticated, with great signature cocktails and craft beers. Their menu is artisanal and rustic focusing on local and seasonal ingredients! Everything I've ever had there has just been incredible - drinks, food, it's all great!

So whether you are from the city and looking for somewhere different to have dinner, or you are just visiting, be sure to stop by the iconic and historical Tavern on the Green! I would definitely recommend eating here and experiencing just how cool it is fist hand!

All of the information from this article is from tavernonthegreen.com.

