Inexpensive Hotels To Stay At In NYC

New York City is such a great place to visit or even live! But if you don’t live here, you probably know the struggle of trying to find a hotel that won’t cost you a small fortune. I always used to hate trying to find nice hotels that weren’t crazy expensive before I moved here, so I definitely know how frustrating it can be.

Even though I live in the city now and I don’t have the issue of having to find hotels anymore, I decided that I should still share some of my favorite hotels that aren’t going to break the bank! These hotels are all still super cool and trendy, so you’ll still get the experience of a luxury hotel without actually having to pay for one!

So here are my favorite hotels that won’t cost you a small fortune!

Moxy Times Square

First up is Moxy Times Square, which is obviously located in Midtown, right in Times Square! I love this hotel because it is super cool and trendy - with very modern décor and lots of amenities that are perfect for travelers! This hotel even has a really nice rooftop bar which is always a plus - not only do you get a very nice room, but you can have drinks with an amazing view of the city!

The Jane

Next up is the Jane which is located in the super hip West Village. The building itself is an iconic New York City landmark that is full of history. This hotel has a gorgeous vintage and antique inspired aesthetic, and all of their rooms are inspired by hotel rooms from luxurious ships like the Titanic - so cool! This hotel is not only going to be a nice place to stay, but a whole experience in itself!

Orchard Street Hotel

The Orchard Street Hotel is another great place to stay, it’s located in the Lower East Side, another super fun and cool area of the city! This place has beautiful modern and chic décor. And because it’s on the Lower East Side, there is just so much to do right near the hotel which is so convenient! This hotel is also pet-friendly which is great if you want to bring your fur baby on your trip to the city!

Pod 51

Next up is another super cool, chic, and modern hotel - Pod 51. Pod 51 is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Pod Hotels actually have several locations throughout the city, and they are all super nice and would be a great place to stay during your trip to New York! They have trendy and sleek décor that fits the city perfectly! They have Pods that you can star in that sleep one to four people which is perfect for a solo trip or a trip with friends!

The Paper Factory

And last but not least, we have the Paper Factory Hotel Located in Long Island City, Queens. This hotel was obviously a paper factory at one point that has turned into a beautiful and charming hotel in Queens! Now I know people don't typically want to stay in Queens when they come to visit NYC, however Long Island city is so close to Midtown Manhattan (just a short train ride away) so you are super close to all of the action of the city!

