Inexpensive Hotels To Stay At In NYC

Rachel On Trend

New York City is such a great place to visit or even live! But if you don’t live here, you probably know the struggle of trying to find a hotel that won’t cost you a small fortune. I always used to hate trying to find nice hotels that weren’t crazy expensive before I moved here, so I definitely know how frustrating it can be.

Even though I live in the city now and I don’t have the issue of having to find hotels anymore, I decided that I should still share some of my favorite hotels that aren’t going to break the bank! These hotels are all still super cool and trendy, so you’ll still get the experience of a luxury hotel without actually having to pay for one!

So here are my favorite hotels that won’t cost you a small fortune!

Moxy Times Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUhBC_0bMUlvI800
nytimes.com

First up is Moxy Times Square, which is obviously located in Midtown, right in Times Square! I love this hotel because it is super cool and trendy - with very modern décor and lots of amenities that are perfect for travelers! This hotel even has a really nice rooftop bar which is always a plus - not only do you get a very nice room, but you can have drinks with an amazing view of the city!

The Jane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XbJo_0bMUlvI800
thejanenyc.com

Next up is the Jane which is located in the super hip West Village. The building itself is an iconic New York City landmark that is full of history. This hotel has a gorgeous vintage and antique inspired aesthetic, and all of their rooms are inspired by hotel rooms from luxurious ships like the Titanic - so cool! This hotel is not only going to be a nice place to stay, but a whole experience in itself!

Orchard Street Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmDKi_0bMUlvI800
hotels.com

The Orchard Street Hotel is another great place to stay, it’s located in the Lower East Side, another super fun and cool area of the city! This place has beautiful modern and chic décor. And because it’s on the Lower East Side, there is just so much to do right near the hotel which is so convenient! This hotel is also pet-friendly which is great if you want to bring your fur baby on your trip to the city!

Pod 51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDJfS_0bMUlvI800
podhotel.com

Next up is another super cool, chic, and modern hotel - Pod 51. Pod 51 is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Pod Hotels actually have several locations throughout the city, and they are all super nice and would be a great place to stay during your trip to New York! They have trendy and sleek décor that fits the city perfectly! They have Pods that you can star in that sleep one to four people which is perfect for a solo trip or a trip with friends!

The Paper Factory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YF9v_0bMUlvI800
nytimes.com

And last but not least, we have the Paper Factory Hotel Located in Long Island City, Queens. This hotel was obviously a paper factory at one point that has turned into a beautiful and charming hotel in Queens! Now I know people don't typically want to stay in Queens when they come to visit NYC, however Long Island city is so close to Midtown Manhattan (just a short train ride away) so you are super close to all of the action of the city!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d1d6f07e21da42a9feae6949757890c5.blob

Hi there! I'm Rachel and I'm the author of the blog Rachel On Trend. I am New York City dweller sharing my tips and tricks for living your best life in the city! Thanks for stopping by!

New York, NY
375 followers
Loading

More from Rachel On Trend

New York City, NY

The Best Flea Markets In NYC

Shopping in New York City is one of my absolute favorite things! I just love being able to find so many different types of shopping experiences, depending on my mood, whether I feel like window shopping designer stores on 5th avenue, or I want to explore the vintage and flea markets throughout the city! There is something for everyone in terms of shopping in the city. However, I am usually on a pretty tight budget, so as much as I may want to be shopping in the designer flagships on 5th avenue, or even in the one of a kind boutiques in Soho - sometimes that’s just not in the budget.Read full story
New York City, NY

Tavern On The Green - A NYC Institution

I absolutely love a great and iconic NYC restaurant, as a New York City dweller these are some of my favorite places! They make me feel like I am a true New Yorker, even though I've only lived here for a few months. So that is one of the reasons I absolutely love Tavern on the Green. I know I say this a lot, but it truly is one of my all time favorite restaurants in the city. So if you don't know about Tavern on the Green, it's a restaurant located in Central Park. It's got an incredible history and is honestly just a great place to have a great meal with friends and family!Read full story
New York City, NY

The Best Brunch Deals In NYC

I know I’ve said this before, and I am sure I will say it again, but one of my favorite things about New York City is just the crazy amount of restaurants here. I know I love going out and trying new places, and there is always somewhere new to try in the city! One of my absolute favorite meals to go out for is weekend brunch (or brunch any day of the week for that matter).Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Diner - NYC

Living in New York City, there are just so many restaurants to try out. I know I for one love going to try out new places that are different and unique - unlike any restaurants you’ll find anywhere else! However, there are those few restaurants in the city that are just dependable old favorites! Maybe not the fanciest or newest or trendiest but something about them keeps you coming back to them time and time again. And that’s exactly how I feel about the Brooklyn Diner!Read full story
2 comments

The Best Happy Hour Deals In NYC - Pt. 2

So I recently wrote an article all about great happy hour deals in New York City. And of course there were just too many to fit into one aricle, so I decided to write another post about some more great bars and restarants serving incredible happy hour deals!Read full story

Easy Day Trips From NYC

In the past I’ve written an article about fun and easy weekend getaways from New York City, so if you haven’t read that article yet then definitely check it out! But as I mentioned in that article, living in the city can definitely get exhausting sometimes. I know I for one love to have a break now and then from the hustle and bustle of busy city streets and crowded public transportation. But one of the many things that I just love about New York City is that it is so close to so many great getaway destinations! Whether you are looking for a weekend or longer trip, or you just want to get away for the day - there are so many options!Read full story

The Best Happy Hour Deals In NYC

I know as a twenty-something living in New York City - it is crazy expensive! Sometimes it feels like everything in the city costs twice as much as it would outside of the city. I get that everything being so expensive is just part of the price of getting to live in one of the coolest places in the world. However, this means that I usually have myself on a pretty strict budget. While occasionally I like to treat myself to a nice dinner out with friends, I certainly can’t afford to do that on a regular basis.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Things To Do In Baltimore This Summer

As you may know if you already follow me, I live in New York City, however, I am from Baltimore, and I may be a little biased because it’s my hometown - BUT it’s one of my favorite cities! Baltimore is a small city, but it has so much to offer. There’s always something fun to do in Baltimore, so I figured why not share some of my favorite summer activities to do in Baltimore! Even though I don’t live there anymore, I do go home and visit, so here’s some of my favorite things to do in Baltimore:Read full story
New York City, NY

Nick's Fish House - Baltimore, MD

So I’ve lived in NYC for about 2 months now, and my family felt it was time for me to come back to MD for a visit, so that’s where I’ve been for the last week! It’s always nice to go back home and visit family, and of course try out some new restaurants! This week my family took me to Nick’s Fish House, which I know I’ve been wanting to try out forever now, but just haven’t gotten around to it yet. So my family and I went there for lunch, and it was just as good as I had hoped it would be!Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Elephant & Castle - Washington DC

If didn’t see my last article about Nick’s Fish House in Baltimore MD (definitely go check it out!) but I’ve been back in my hometown in MD. So I got to try out some new places while I was home and of course wanted to share my great experiences! Like I said, I’m from Maryland and I live in between Baltimore and Washington DC. So while I was home I went into DC with my family to try a new restaurant called Elephant & Castle!Read full story

Things To Do In Queens This Summer

So if you haven’t read my last article yet, it’s all about fun things to do this summer in New York City - that aren’t in Manhattan. That article focuses on fun Brooklyn activities that you definitely need to try out this summer and if you haven’t read it yet, then go check it out right now! I found there were so many great things to do in Brooklyn that I just had to make another list of all of the great things to do in Queens now!Read full story

The Best Chicken Parm at Parm NYC

If New York City is good at anything it’s cooking some of the most delicious Italian food, outside of Italy of course. There are just so many incredible Italian restaurants in the city and I just love them all so much! I recently tried out a new italian restaurant called Parm. And of course when I say “new” I mean new to me, this place is a New York City institution - and if you haven’t gotten the chance to try it out yet I would definitely recommend it!Read full story

Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn This Summer

There are just tons and tons of fun things to do in New York City, especially in the summer. However when most people think of fun summer activities in the city their minds immediately go to Manhattan. Whether it’s restaurants, hanging out in central park or visiting museums, Manhattan definitely has a ton to do! However, there is so much more to New York City than just Manhattan. I will say as someone who lives in Manhattan I definitely forget just how many fun things there are to do in the outer boroughs, but I am definitely trying to branch out more this summer.Read full story

The Best Pizza Spots In NYC

There is literally nothing I love more than a delicious slice of classic New York pizza. I don’t know what it is about the city - but the pizza here is just unmatched! And the best thing is that there are SO many different places to get incredible pizza in the city which is just amazing. I previously made a post all about where to find the best bagels in New York City (because once again there are SO many amazing bagel cafes in the city!) so if you haven’t read that post yet then definitely go check it out!Read full story
Charleston, SC

Things To Do In Charleston, SC

This past weekend I traveled to Charleston, SC. I had never been there before, but I had always heard about what a great place it is to visit! So finally I got to go take a trip there, and I must say it was amazing! Charleston is such a beautiful city and it’s full of so many fun things to do. There are cool bars, delicious restaurants, shopping, sights to see and more! I wanted to share some of my favorite things that I did while I was here, for those planning on taking a trip to Charleston soon too!Read full story

The Darling Oyster | Charleston, SC

If you haven’t seen my last couple of posts, then you might not know that I’ve been in Charleston, SC for a fun weekend trip! I ate so many incredible meals while in Charleston, that I just had to share some of my favorites with you guys! I know that there are so many incredible restaurants in Charleston, BUT I figured I’d share a few of my favorites just incase you are planning a trip, having some recommendations might help you narrow down your search on where to eat (because I know it was definitely difficult for me to choose where to eat!).Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Best Brunch In Charleston, SC | Husk

If you’ve read my previous article you know I was recently in Charleston for the weekend and I spent the entire time just eating my way through the city! If you’ve ever been to Charleston you probably know exactly what I mean - the food here is absolutely incredible! One of my favorite meals here was definitely our brunch at Husk!Read full story
Charleston, SC

Leon's Oyster Shop | Charleston, SC

This weekend I went on a girls trip to Charleston, SC with my friends for the first time and it was such a blast! I (and most of my friends) had never been to Charleston so we had the best time exploring the city, drinking, and most importantly eating. So I figured I would share some of my favorite spots with you guys starting with Leon’s Oyster Shop. We stopped here for lunch on our first day in town and it was the perfect spot for a fun and delicious lunch break!Read full story
3 comments

The Mansion Review | Upper East Side

I have absolutely loved living in NYC so far, because there is always a cool new restaurant to try out! Whether I am in the mood for something fancy, take out, or something casual, the options are endless. I live on the Upper East Side and it’s crazy the amount of delicious restaurants I’ve been to just in my own neighborhood. I absolutely love sharing the wonderful restaurants I’ve been to with you guys, so today I wanted to share another one of my favorite restaurants I’ve been to recently!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy