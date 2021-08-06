Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Diner - NYC

Rachel On Trend

Living in New York City, there are just so many restaurants to try out. I know I for one love going to try out new places that are different and unique - unlike any restaurants you’ll find anywhere else! However, there are those few restaurants in the city that are just dependable old favorites! Maybe not the fanciest or newest or trendiest but something about them keeps you coming back to them time and time again. And that’s exactly how I feel about the Brooklyn Diner!

While it is called the Brooklyn diner, it’s actually located in Manhattan. They have two locations, one is close to Central Park on 57th St, and the other is just a couple blocks away from Times Square on 43rd St. This is one of my all time favorite restaurants in New York City. I’ve been there so many times before, to both locations, and I know I will be visiting many more times in the future because it’s just so great.

The Brooklyn Diner definitely has the city diner feel but just a little bit nicer than your typical 24 hour diner. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so it’s really the ideal spot to get a great meal any time of day! And like I said it’s called a diner, but just nicer so it's perfect for a fun and nice dinner out with family and friends - with great food and a great atmosphere!

And of course their menu is also delicious! They’ve got tons of finer classes and New York City favorites. Their menu is full of comfort foods and New York City classics like matzo ball soup, chicken pot pie, mac and cheese, and of course, just like any great diner, all day breakfast! I know I could eat breakfast food all day everyday, so the Brooklyn Diner has got something for everyone!

Like I mentioned I’ve had the pleasure of visiting both of the locations of the Brooklyn Diner, and I’ve had great experiences at both! The 57th St, Central Park location is definitely much smaller and more typical of what I typically think of as a New York City restaurant. It’s in a beautiful location right near the park, which I love! And on the other hand, their 43th St location is much larger, definitely like a typical Times Square restaurant! So if you are looking for a classic touristy NYC experience (whether you are an actual tourist or live in the city and just want to pretend to be a tourist for the day) this is the perfect location to visit!

As I said, the Brooklyn Diner is one of my favorite restaurants in the city. Whether you are just visiting NYC or you live here I would absolutely recommend trying it out!

Hi there! I'm Rachel and I'm the author of the blog Rachel On Trend. I am New York City dweller sharing my tips and tricks for living your best life in the city!

New York, NY
363 followers
