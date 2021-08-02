Easy Day Trips From NYC

In the past I’ve written an article about fun and easy weekend getaways from New York City, so if you haven’t read that article yet then definitely check it out! But as I mentioned in that article, living in the city can definitely get exhausting sometimes. I know I for one love to have a break now and then from the hustle and bustle of busy city streets and crowded public transportation. But one of the many things that I just love about New York City is that it is so close to so many great getaway destinations! Whether you are looking for a weekend or longer trip, or you just want to get away for the day - there are so many options!

So today I wanted to make a list of all of the places that are within about a 2 hour drive from Manhattan. All of these places would be great for quick day trips out of the city and will allow you to get a nice relaxing vacation without really having to go too far or taking time off work, etc. So here is the list of all of my favorite day trip getaway destinations from New York City.

Beacon, NY

nytimes.com

This first day trip destination was on my previous list of weekend getaway destinations because there is just SO much to do in Beacon and it would definitely make a great weekend trip! However, you could easily make this into a super fun day trip as well, because Beacon is only about an hour and a half drive from the city. And like I said there is so much to do in Beacon, there's art galleries, restaurants, theaters, shopping, bars, hiking trails, flea markets, farmers markets, and more!

Old Greenwich, CT

nytimes.com

Next up is Old Greenwich, CT. Old Greenwich is a super cute and quaint little town, perfect for a city escape. It’s super close to the city, about a 45 minute drive from Manhattan - which makes it perfect for a day trip. Old Greenwich is a costal neighborhood with tons of restaurants, museums, bars, and of course beaches!

Fire Island, NY

iloveny.com

And another coastal town, this time in Long Island, NY - Fire Island. This trip will be just under two hours, taking an hour and 45 minutes from the city to get to. But Fire Island is a very relaxing and laid back beach town perfect for a day trip. There’s of course the beach, the lighthouse that you can visit, hiking trails, and more!

Greenport, NY

nytimes.com

Next, we have another coastal beach town, because let’s face it, New York City is surrounded by great beach towns! Greenport, again, is on Long Island, and it’s about a 2 hour drive from the city. Greenport is great for wineries, breweries, restaurants, and shopping. And of course if that's not enough to convince you to go, the beautiful harbors might just be!

Princeton, NJ

nytimes.com

And last but not least we have Princeton, NJ. Princeton is only an hour and a half drive from Manhattan, so definitely close enough for a fun day trip. I know typically when you think of Princeton, you think of Princeton University, and why not visit the campus while you are there! College towns are always so much fun to visit! But there’s also tons of other things to do there as well. There’s museums, public parks, and tons historical monuments and churches.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.