The Best Happy Hour Deals In NYC - Pt. 2

So I recently wrote an article all about great happy hour deals in New York City. And of course there were just too many to fit into one aricle, so I decided to write another post about some more great bars and restarants serving incredible happy hour deals!

I am a twenty-something living in New York City, and I just have to say - it's SO expensive! I knew before I moved here that it was going to be tough and that I was going to have to force myself to stick to a tight budget. But sometimes, you just want to be able to go out and have a great time with your friends and not worry about spending next month's rent on just 2 drinks. So that's why I have figured out where all the best happy hour deals in the city are - so that not just I can go out and enjoy the city, but you can too!

And like I said in my last happy hour article - even if you aren't on a super tight budget, you can of course still enjoy these incredible deals becuase they just can't be beat! So here are a few more of my top picks for happy hour deals in New York City:

Excuse My French

avitaltours.com

First up, we have Excuse My French. Not only does this place have the cutest name, but a great happy hour too! They are located in the Lower East Side, and obviously they are a Parisian inspired bar serving specialty cocktails and French tapas and small plates. Their happy hour is served from Monday - Wednesday 4-8 pm, Thursday - Saturday 5-7 pm, and Sunday from 2-8 pm. Not only can you get happy hour every day of the week here, but during happy hour they have 2 for 1 on select beer, wine, and well drinks - amazing!

The Brooklyneer

opentable.com

Next up is the Brooklyneer - but don't let the name fool you this place is located in Manhattan right in the West Village. This is a pub style restaurant (paying homage to Brooklyn - as is evident in the name), they serve classic pub fare and specialty draft beer. Their happy hour is also daily from 4-7 pm, and weekends from 11:30-7pm, where you can get $3 Brooklyneer Pilsner and $7 select wine and well drinks.

The Pony Bar

beeradvocate.com

Now, as an Upper East Sider, I may be a little biased because this next place is located on the Upper East Side, but it's one of my all time favorites! The Pony Bar is a casual pub and restaurant with lots of specialty beer on draft. And I must say every single time I walk past this bar, it looks like everyone there is just having the best time, and it always makes me a little jealous! Their happy hour is Monday - Friday from 4:20-5:20 pm, where you can get $7 draft beer, wine, and well drinks!

Groove

greenwichvillage.nyc

Next up we have Groove - a super cool and funky R&B club located in Greenwich Village. This restaurant is super cool and hip, and the only place you can hear live music 7 days a week! Their happy hour is on weekends from 4:30-7 pm and you can get $5 drink and food specials.

Crocodile Lounge

uptapped.com

And last but not least we have the Crocodile Lounge located in the East Village. This is a super cool and low-key basement bar that has tons of drinks and even skee-ball! Their happy hour is Monday - Friday from 12-7 pm and you can not only get $4 Coors Light, $5 well drinks, and $6 beer and liquor, BUT they also give a free personal pizza with a drink, which is just so cool!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.