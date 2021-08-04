Sparta Fitness Center Gathers School Supplies for Needy Children

Local students are getting a helping hand with the new school year from patrons of the Sparta Athletic Campus thanks to a school supplies drive orchestrated by Membership Services Coordinator and Personal Trainer Charlene Beebe. The fitness center is soliciting the donation of new backpacks, notebooks, folders, glue and glue sticks, crayons, markers, highlighters, erasers, pencil sharpeners, loose leafed paper, rulers, and scissors through August 13th. “The Sparta Athletic Campus has always tried to support local charities and we are very fond of Project Self-Sufficiency because they do so much for so many,” commented Beebe, pointing out that past drives have contributed toys, diapers, and food for the agency’s clientele. “We like to help out in any way that we can.”

The Sparta Athletic Campus is located at 115 Sparta Avenue in Sparta, NJ. The center is open Monday – Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies for distribution to hundreds of children during the month of August. Monetary donations to be used towards the purchase of supplies will also be gratefully received at https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/school-supplies. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

The Sparta Athletic Campus offers a wide variety of fitness activities for children, teens and adults, including personal training, in-person and virtual group classes for all ages, tennis, soccer, and more. Special events and membership packages are available. For more information, visit www.spartaathleticcampus.com.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs, such as food, diapers, clothing, assistance with utilities, and more. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

