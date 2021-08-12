Back to the office: 10 looks that are both professional and stylish

You're heading back to the office this fall and after all those months of telecommuting in soft clothes, you're a little short on inspiration for your work clothes?

Here are 10 professional and trendy work looks that are sure to add some pizzazz to your day. We bet these inspirations will give you a good dose of motivation for the return to work!

1. Sleeveless Knit Sweater

Instagram@mildagud

Knit tank tops are trending and it's easy to see why: they instantly elevate any outfit with a stylish touch! These, with their dressy look nodding to traditional school uniforms, are just right for the professional setting.

2. Blazer

Laura

Laura's Edit

With a sober outfit enhanced by a long jacket, you can't go wrong! The blazer always brings that dressier effect we're looking for in our office looks, so don't hesitate to get them in different styles and colors!

3. Color and patterns

Prissysavvy

Just because you're in a professional setting doesn't mean your looks have to be sober! Dare to use color and patterns, either separately or in combination, like in the example above. You'll see, it'll add a lot of fun to your workday!

4. Flowy skirt

Twitter account of @lamoda_kz

The flowing midi/maxi skirt is a good investment since it can be worn in any season. So we take the opportunity to wear it through the months by pairing it with different pieces, to adapt to the temperature of the moment. Here, it is combined with a little wool, chunky ankle boots, and accessories that complete the look perfect for the office.

4. Leather effect

Instagram account of @oakandfort

The leather effect will be at the top of the fall trends and we will see it on a host of clothes: jacket, pants, shorts, shirt, etc. This textile instantly gives a chic look, which is why it's carving out a special place in our work wardrobe!

6. Coordinating set

Beauty Curve

The pantsuit is definitely a professional classic, but what if we took it to a whole new level and dared to use color? The result is definitely successful and dashing! And why not push the envelope a little more by completing the look with sneakers? Because confo-chic workwear is a big YES.

7. Basics

Instagram account of @fakerstrom

The classic jeans and shirt duo is always a winning combination if your workplace allows you to wear denim. It's simple, timeless, and an ultra-practical go-to look for those rushed mornings when you don't want to break the bank!

8. Minty layering

Instagram account of @styleidealist

The sleeveless knit sweater once again makes an appearance in this top, but this time in a cool shade of mint green, perfect for spring and summer days at the office.

9. Comfort and simplicity

Instagram account of @oakandfort

A knit and a pair of clean loose-fitting pants; a look that's just right for work, without compromising on comfort! Perfect for Monday mornings when you want to maintain a certain cozy vibe when you get out of bed.

10. Wide Leg Pants

Leah Behr

Wide-leg pants have been around for a few seasons now, and we especially love the chic-dressy look they bring to a look. Pair our palazzo or gaucho pref with a bootie and lightweight wool, and you've got an office outfit that's as stylish as it is comfortable!

