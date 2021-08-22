Orlando, FL

5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World in the Fall

Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

We love fall. There's just something so magical about the cooler weather, the changing leaves, and dreams of all things pumpkin spice. Fall at Walt Disney World is no different! Although Florida isn't typically a state that sees the beauty of this season like some of us northerners do, Walt Disney World does a fantastic job of bringing in the new season with its own version of festive magic for fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ks864_0bKNvsqu00
Mickey Fall Wreath- Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Why is Fall the Best Time to Visit Walt Disney World?

Better weather, fun festivals, events, decorations, and new seasonal snacks are reasons we head south during the fall. While some of it's a bit nostalgic, since our first trip together was in September many moons ago- fall really is a great time to visit the happiest place on Earth. Here are 5 reasons you should visit Walt Disney World in the Fall!

Cooler Weather in Florida

Ok, ok, let's not get carried away here. You're not going to see 65-degree temperatures at Walt Disney World in September. It's just not going to happen. You will, however, see cooler weather. While the beginning of September is still pretty hot, by the end of the month, you'll see those temps start to fall. And by October, the weather is definitely more comfortable. Keep in mind if you're coming from the north, you likely won't be considering these temps cool, but you also won't be battling the heat and humidity of the summer months. Also, keep in mind, this is the rainy season. Pack your poncho and enjoy it like a pro. You'll be rewarded with lower crowds and slightly lower temps after a classic Florida afternoon rainstorm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX4jF_0bKNvsqu00
Walt Disney World Crowds in the FallPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Lower Crowds at Walt Disney World

With the shift in Disney crowd levels over the last few years, we can't really say this is the lowest you'll see crowds at Walt Disney World. But we can confidently say that the crowds were a little more manageable during the fall months than other times of the year. December, for instance, is absolutely unbearable in regards to crowds. This obviously varies from week to week so be sure to check your crowd calendars for your specific time frame. Of the fall months, September will be less crowded than October.

Halloween at Magic Kingdom

Of all the parks at Walt Disney World, you can feel fall at Magic Kingdom the most. From loads of Fall Mickey Wreaths that arrive in the parks mid-August to the new fall and Halloween merchandise filling the git shops. While pretty fall decorations may not justify the cost of a Disney park ticket, remember that fall brings special experiences you can ONLY experience this time of year. The Disney After Hours Boo Bash, featuring all things Halloween after hours, is a fall-only event at Magic Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZ34U_0bKNvsqu00
Food and Wine Festival - EPCOTPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

As one of Walt Disney World's most popular festivals at EPCOT, Disney's Food and Wine Festival runs from mid-July through mid-November and offers cultural cuisines, fun games and foodie challenges, new merchandise, and entertainment! Walt Disney World in the fall at EPCOT becomes a foodie wonderland. We love this festival for families and Disney grown-up alike. Small dishes can help you save money on full-blown meals throughout the day, and if you avoid evenings and weekends you'll enjoy lower crowds throughout the week.

It's Less Expensive in the Fall at Walt Disney World

This time of year is simply a cheaper time of year to visit, ( along with January and February). And while it's never a guarantee, generally everything seems to be less expensive in the fall months. Whether you're flying, renting a car, or looking at Walt Disney World resorts, fall discounts tend to be pretty significant. We've even noticed Disney Springs area hotels offering more perks during the fall months, like free parking and heavily discounted room rates. Keep an eye on Walt Disney Worlds Special Offers page for all the current promotions and here's hoping whenever you next visit Disney, you'll give fall a chance!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DTZX_0bKNvsqu00
Walt Disney World in the FallPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ba59a92aa8d39c6d656315e5d3c46af2.blob

We are Rochelle and Melanie. Sisters and Travelers. Sharing Disney Vacation Planning Tips, News, Resort, and Restaurants Reviews. Covering Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise, Disney Aulani, and more.

Orlando, FL
252 followers
Loading

More from Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Orlando, FL

Disney's Lightning Lane Replaces FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Disney's FastPass+ Service has been replaced with a new service that allows access to rides via the "Lightning Lane". Available for select rides and at a cost, this new offering is part of the new Disney Genie+ service for Disney Vacationers. Coming this Fall.Read full story

All About Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort Guests

Early Morning Theme Park Entry is a new perk reserved for Disney Resort guests and guests staying at select Good Neighbor hotels. And with the change of Rope Drop at Magic Kingdom comes a slew of things to consider. Especially if you’re planning to get people-free photos or get to the parks extra early. Here are all the details about the Early Theme Park Entry so you can decide whether or not you want to get up early on your vacation.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Everything you Can do in the Fall at Walt Disney World

Spending Halloween at Walt Disney World is always a good idea. Unlike the later part of the holiday season, you don't have so many crowds, you still have decent weather and frankly, it's when the things that are MOST FUN finally happen. While we love all of Disney's festivals and parties year-round, there's nothing that quite compares to the outdoor kitchens at the Food and Wine Festival, the Halloween events, and the fall-themed treats all over the Disney Parks. Here's everything you can do for Halloween at Walt Disney World.Read full story
Hawaii State

8 Things We Wish We Knew About Planning a Disney Aulani Vacation

Do you have dreams of vacationing to Aulani, a Disney resort and spa? Here are 8 things we wish we knew about Planning a Disney Aulani Resort Vacation before our trip. Planning a Disney Aulani Resort Vacation doesn't have to be difficult. Yes, it can seem a little more complicated than some Disney experiences, but it's worth it. Hopefully, these tips below will help you plan your trip with less stress.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Everything to Know about the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World

The new Star Wars Hotel at Walt Disney World is boarding soon. Open Spring 2022, the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World puts you right in the middle of all the Star Wars Magic! If you're up for an exciting journey to the planet Batuu, ( in Orlando Florida of course), then this is your opportunity to have a 2-night Immersion Experience, complete with activities, missions, time in Galaxy's Edge, and more at this Star Wars Hotel in a Galaxy Far Far Away!Read full story
Orlando, FL

Everything Coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

Walt Disney World in 2022 is all about construction projects finalizing, the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, and things finally getting "back to normal." With new shows, restaurants, rides, and resorts coming to completion there is plenty happening in 2022. And will make a trip to Walt Disney World well worth your while. Here is everything you have to look forward to at Disney in 2022.Read full story
New York City, NY

What to Know if You're Sailing out of New York City for your Disney Cruise

If you're a Disney Cruise Line fan, no doubt you've seen pictures of the boarding process for their most common port, Port Canaveral. The big Mickey that you walk through to get on board, the character ops while you're waiting, and everything looking magical in only a way Disney can. But if you're cruising out of New York City, it's a little different! Here are a few tips to help you navigate this new experience.Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Halloween on the High Seas on a Disney Cruise

With Disney Cruise Line gearing up to re-open cruise vacations, it's time to dive into one of the most popular cruises available. Ready to set sail on the high seas during the spookiest time of the year? Cruising during a Halloween on the High Seas cruise has been one of our all-time favorite vacations to date. So we've compiled a guide perfect for helping you plan and knowing what to expect during a Halloween on the High Seas Cruise with the Disney Cruise Line.Read full story

Disney's Galaxy's Edge Cold Brew Black Caf Cofee Recipe

We love coffee. Especially when we can have it in a Disney Park. Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland recently debuted a new cold brew and although we haven't made it out to the west coast yet, we've heard great things! The Cold Brew Black Caf is a cold brew with sweet cream cheese foam cocoa puffs on top! So of course, we had to make a copycat recipe.Read full story

Where to find Running and Walking Paths at Walt Disney World

If you are a runner or walker then heading to Walt Disney World allows you access to tons of trails, paths, and easy ways to get from one place to the other. With runDisney becoming more and more popular not only for runners but also for vacationers it's good to know where you can find the runDisney paths sponsored by New Balance to help you avoid the crowds, get in a workout, or safely get to and from the parks or resorts.Read full story
Orlando, FL

How to Avoid Walt Disney World Parking Fees

Since Walt Disney World doesn't seem to be lowering prices on anything we thought we'd take a stab at how to avoid parking fees at Walt Disney World. So, here are all the things you Can Do to make sure you are not paying for parking at Walt Disney World.Read full story
19 comments

Changes at Walt Disney World in All Four Parks for the 50th Anniversary

With Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary comes changes in all four parks, resorts, Disney Springs, and more! Even new services and changes in planning a Disney Vacation are in the works. And if you haven’t been to Walt Disney World in the last few years you are in for some big surprises! This includes things as big as new lands, and as small as new Disney character experiences. Check out all the Changes for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary in All Four Parks. New Rides, Restaurants, Resorts, and everything retiring along the way!Read full story

Ducktales World Showcase Adventure Coming to Epcot

Epcot's newest interactive game is replacing Agent P's World Showcase Adventure as the interactive park scavenger hunt you can play on your phone. The Ducktales World Showcase Adventure Game is by far bound to be the most fun and exciting yet! While we don't have a launch date for this new game at EPCOT, there are a few things we do know about the characters, gameplay and where you can find it!Read full story

New Shows and Entertainment at Walt Disney World

With Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary right around the corner, there is no shortage of new entertainment and shows on the way. While new rides, restaurants, and even resorts are on the way and will be showing up throughout the 50th Anniversary celebration, there are returning and brand new shows at Walt Disney World now! Check out all the new shows, and entertainment you can look forward to if you're traveling to Walt Disney World this year.Read full story

Disney Dole Whip Nachos Copycat Recipe

Love Dole Whip? What about a Dole Whip Sundae? If you're anything like us, and secretly telling yourself the benefits of pineapple far outweigh the "dessert" factor of this treat, then read on! We're sharing the Dole Whip Nacho Recipe so you can add a little taste of the islands to your summer!Read full story

A Disney Instagrammer's Guide to the Best Photo Spots in Animal Kingdom

If you're heading to Animal Kingdom be aware that this is Walt Disney World's biggest park! It simply sprawls across acres and acres of land. And while you won't be walking all of it, you can plan on getting lost in all the hidden cracks and crevices. But, never fear, the Best Photo Spots in Animal Kingdom for Disney Instagrammers and photographers are easy to find and offer an array of backdrops! Let's get started.Read full story

Disney Magic Cruise Restaurants and Dining

Planning to set sail on the Disney Magic? You're in luck because the Disney Magic has some amazing restaurants and dining options onboard! Here's everything you need to know about restaurants and dining on Disney Cruise Line's Magic!Read full story
1 comments

What's New at Walt Disney World This Fall?

So much is happening at Walt Disney World this fall, as Disney gets back into the swing of things! Let's chat about what you CAN do and why we still love fall at Walt Disney World. Here are all our favorite things happening this fall, from snacks to new rides, restaurants, and more!Read full story

runDisney In-Person Marathons Return to Walt Disney World

runDisney In-Person Marathons are returning to Walt Disney World this fall. Event dates and themes have been released for the rest of 2021 and 2022! Plus a brand new race coming in Spring 2022! Check out the NEW runDisney events for in-person marathons coming to Walt Disney World this fall!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy