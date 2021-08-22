5 Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World in the Fall

We love fall. There's just something so magical about the cooler weather, the changing leaves, and dreams of all things pumpkin spice. Fall at Walt Disney World is no different! Although Florida isn't typically a state that sees the beauty of this season like some of us northerners do, Walt Disney World does a fantastic job of bringing in the new season with its own version of festive magic for fall.

Mickey Fall Wreath- Walt Disney World Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Why is Fall the Best Time to Visit Walt Disney World?

Better weather, fun festivals, events, decorations, and new seasonal snacks are reasons we head south during the fall. While some of it's a bit nostalgic, since our first trip together was in September many moons ago- fall really is a great time to visit the happiest place on Earth. Here are 5 reasons you should visit Walt Disney World in the Fall!

Cooler Weather in Florida

Ok, ok, let's not get carried away here. You're not going to see 65-degree temperatures at Walt Disney World in September. It's just not going to happen. You will, however, see cooler weather. While the beginning of September is still pretty hot, by the end of the month, you'll see those temps start to fall. And by October, the weather is definitely more comfortable. Keep in mind if you're coming from the north, you likely won't be considering these temps cool, but you also won't be battling the heat and humidity of the summer months. Also, keep in mind, this is the rainy season. Pack your poncho and enjoy it like a pro. You'll be rewarded with lower crowds and slightly lower temps after a classic Florida afternoon rainstorm.

Walt Disney World Crowds in the Fall Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Lower Crowds at Walt Disney World

With the shift in Disney crowd levels over the last few years, we can't really say this is the lowest you'll see crowds at Walt Disney World. But we can confidently say that the crowds were a little more manageable during the fall months than other times of the year. December, for instance, is absolutely unbearable in regards to crowds. This obviously varies from week to week so be sure to check your crowd calendars for your specific time frame. Of the fall months, September will be less crowded than October.

Halloween at Magic Kingdom

Of all the parks at Walt Disney World, you can feel fall at Magic Kingdom the most. From loads of Fall Mickey Wreaths that arrive in the parks mid-August to the new fall and Halloween merchandise filling the git shops. While pretty fall decorations may not justify the cost of a Disney park ticket, remember that fall brings special experiences you can ONLY experience this time of year. The Disney After Hours Boo Bash, featuring all things Halloween after hours, is a fall-only event at Magic Kingdom.

Food and Wine Festival - EPCOT Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

As one of Walt Disney World's most popular festivals at EPCOT, Disney's Food and Wine Festival runs from mid-July through mid-November and offers cultural cuisines, fun games and foodie challenges, new merchandise, and entertainment! Walt Disney World in the fall at EPCOT becomes a foodie wonderland. We love this festival for families and Disney grown-up alike. Small dishes can help you save money on full-blown meals throughout the day, and if you avoid evenings and weekends you'll enjoy lower crowds throughout the week.

It's Less Expensive in the Fall at Walt Disney World

This time of year is simply a cheaper time of year to visit, ( along with January and February). And while it's never a guarantee, generally everything seems to be less expensive in the fall months. Whether you're flying, renting a car, or looking at Walt Disney World resorts, fall discounts tend to be pretty significant. We've even noticed Disney Springs area hotels offering more perks during the fall months, like free parking and heavily discounted room rates. Keep an eye on Walt Disney Worlds Special Offers page for all the current promotions and here's hoping whenever you next visit Disney, you'll give fall a chance!