Disney's Galaxy's Edge Cold Brew Black Caf Cofee Recipe

We love coffee. Especially when we can have it in a Disney Park. Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland recently debuted a new cold brew and although we haven't made it out to the west coast yet, we've heard great things! The Cold Brew Black Caf is a cold brew with sweet cream cheese foam cocoa puffs on top! So of course, we had to make a copycat recipe.

Galaxy's Edge Cold Brew

The Cold Brew Black Caf can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo in Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge. We haven't heard if this cold brew will be coming to Walt Disney World yet, but we are keeping our fingers crossed! This one was pretty easy to make at home though, so until then we can just keep recreating it here.

Black Caf Coffee Recipe Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What ingredients are needed for a Cold Brew Black Caf?

To make the Cold Brew Black Caf, you'll just need a few things! All of these items can usually be found at your local Target; but if you need to make substitutions, I have a few listed below in the tips section.

Cold Brew

Mascarpone

Half and Half

Cocoa Puffs

Sugar

Mascarpone and Sugar Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Add Half and Half Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Mix and Froth Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Tips for making Cold Brew Black Caf

This drink is actually pretty easy to make! But if you need substitutions, there are a few you can try. In place of the mascarpone, you can use cream cheese. I used mascarpone because it's fluffier and lighter and I figured it's easier to make into a foam for the topping of the cold brew. Mascarpone is what is used in tiramisu, so it shouldn't be difficult to find. But if you can't find it, cream cheese will also work!

You can also use milk in place of half and half; the half and half just helps make it a foamier foam. Or for an even foamier foam, heavy cream is an option. Or, if you want to reduce the amount of dairy, a dairy-free creamer will also work here. You can make the foam with an espresso frother, in a blender, small food processor, or mixing bowl.

Cold Brew Black Caf Recipe Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

We hope this post helps you bring a little bit of magic home!

