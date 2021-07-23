Where to find Running and Walking Paths at Walt Disney World

If you are a runner or walker then heading to Walt Disney World allows you access to tons of trails, paths, and easy ways to get from one place to the other. With runDisney becoming more and more popular not only for runners but also for vacationers it's good to know where you can find the runDisney paths sponsored by New Balance to help you avoid the crowds, get in a workout, or safely get to and from the parks or resorts.

New Balance Running Trails at Disney World

We LOVE walking. Like, really love walking. We walk a ton at home, love a good forest stroll or hike, and have walking workouts just in case we don't get a walk outside in. So, the fact that there is a little path connecting Magic Kingdom to the Grand Floridian Walkway was an absolute thrill. And as Disney vacationers that don't necessarily love crowds, busy times, or having to wait in lines for anything, having an escape walking path is our idea of a good time. These paths help us see more resorts, parks, and beaches without having to wait for transportation to get us there. Check out all the best walking paths at Disney World we love using.

Where can you find walking paths at Walt Disney World?

If you're looking for trails that wrap around the Disney Resorts or parks so that you can get in a workout sometime during your stay, then consider our favorite trails across Disney World for walking, running, and strolling to de-stress!

The Boardwalk Walking Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

On the Disney Boardwalk

The Disney Boardwalk resorts sit on Crescent Lake between EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. This allows a solid sidewalk that connects Disney Boardwalk Inn, Beach Club, and the Yacht Club. If you're looking for even more running or walking opportunities near this area you can walk the path from EPCOT to Hollywood Studios.

The Swan and Dolphin Resorts

You can also head to The Dolphin and loop the .8 mile loop around Crescent Lake that wraps behind the resort near the Fantasia Gardens Golf Course, and then comes back out at The Swan.

Fort Wilderness Walking Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Fort Wilderness to Wilderness Lodge

If you're looking for a hike or varied trail you can take the boat at Magic Kingdom over to Wilderness Lodge. From here you can access a 2.5-mile path that leads you through the woods and towards the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds. UPDATE: The New Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge construction is on hiatus, but as it is located between these two resorts has impacted the pathway. As a result, this path is currently closed. We do however expect the path to be incorporated into the Reflections resort property once it's completed.

Grand Floridian Walt Disney World Walking Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

The Polynesian Village Resort to The Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

One of our favorite places to walk is on the path between The Polynesian and The Grand Floridian. This path is accessible and visible from both resorts and wraps the Seven Seas Lagoon. You can also access Shades of Green from this path. And as part of the 50th Anniversary plans, there is a new walkway to Magic Kingdom from the Grand Floridian coming soon as part of this path!

Port Orleans Riverside New Balance Trail Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

The path from Port Orleans Riverside to Port Orleans French Quarter

Port Orleans Resort is one of the larger Disney Moderate Resorts with many walking paths to explore. Flanking the area along the Sassagoula River this is by far one of the most peaceful resorts to enjoy for an early morning run or late evening stroll.

Disney All-Star Resorts Walking Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

The Disney All Stars Resorts Running Paths

If you're looking for something easy to tackle and staying at the All-Star Resorts then this 1-mile walk or run may be what you need. Connecting the All Star Music Resort, All-Star Sports Resort and All-Star Movie Resort these paths are paved. Plus you get access to all three resort buildings, gift shops, and restaurants at the Disney All Stars Resorts.

Coronado Springs Resort Lago Dorado Path

Wrapping the Lago Dorado is a 3/4 mile pathway at Coronado Springs Resort is by far the most accessible path. But, if you're looking to get in more walking or running time then this resort is covered in pathways you can experience. And since the Coronado Resort has so many areas that are varied, you won't be at a loss for things to see along the way.

Caribbean Beach Walking Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Caribbean Beach to Disney's Riviera Resort

The Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney's Riviera Resort are connected by a very long pathway that surrounds Barefoot Bay. This is by far one of our favorite pathways to run or walk at Walt Disney World! Because you get the combination of amazing buildings, beaches, and a trail at 1.4 miles long. So, you can loop it once or multiple times for a more intense workout.

Pop Century and Art of Animation Running Path Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Pop Century Resort to Art of Animation

These two resorts are connected by a 1.38-mile pathway that wraps both the Pop Century Resort and the Art of Animation Resort. This path is special in the fact that you can actually read the placards spaced along the pathway. Each sign tells the history of each decade at Pop Century Resort and is a great way to get in some additional education on your Disney vacation. At Art of Animation, you can weave in between the themed areas to get more running or walking time. And depending on your plans for the day, you can also catch the Gondola here and head back to the Disney Boardwalk to find even more walks!

Walking Paths at Disney World

No matter when you visit Walt Disney World be sure to take some time to check out the Disney walking paths across the property. Whether you're searing for runDisney paths for your morning run or just somewhere to have a nice stroll with coffee in hand, all these walks can be leisurely and fun. Check out the Disney jogging trails for even more places to break in your running shoes at Disney.

Walt Disney World Running Paths Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

