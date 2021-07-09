What's New at Walt Disney World This Fall?

Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

So much is happening at Walt Disney World this fall, as Disney gets back into the swing of things! Let's chat about what you CAN do and why we still love fall at Walt Disney World. Here are all our favorite things happening this fall, from snacks to new rides, restaurants, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CIWI_0arxmLsg00
Mickey Pumpkin Wreath at Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What's New this Fall at Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World this fall is bringing back things we know and love and adding a few new things to the mix!

  • Food and Wine Festival for 2021 July 15- November 20, 2021.
  • Disney's After Hours Boo Bash starts in August, with select nights through October.
  • Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary starts October 1, 2021.
  • Disney Fall Decorations and Merchandise. Arrive in August 2021. TBD
  • Disney Fall and Halloween Snacks. Arrive in September 2021. TBD
  • Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. Opening October 1, 2021.
  • La Creperie de Paris. Opening October 1, 2021.
  • The Worlds Most Magical Celebration 50th Anniversary. Starts October 1, 2021.
  • runDisney Wickedly Delicious Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend. November 4-7.
  • Minnie's Halloween Dine and Hollywood and Vine. Starting August 10, 2021
  • Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Coming to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ on October 1st, 2021.

What is Walt Disney World's New Hours for Fall 2021?

Walt Disney World has been changing hours lately, so check out the Disney 5 Day Calendar for the most up-to-date hours.

Should you visit Walt Disney World for Fall 2021?

Before we dive in, let us just share that visiting Walt Disney World in the Fall of 2021 means tons of crowds due to the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. So, if you do visit we recommend memorizing the Walt Disney World Know Before You Go page. this page will share which attractions and experiences are limited, which resorts and restaurants are open, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmInP_0arxmLsg00
Food and Wine Festival France- Remy TopiaryPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Food and Wine Festival 2021 | July 15- November 20, 2021

The Walt Disney World EPCOT Food and Wine Festival returns with an early mid-summer date! A Taste of EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival may be a mouthful, but there is A LOT going on. Check out the display of the Remy Topiary in World Showcase France as he gets ready for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Opening October 1st, 2021. Check out What's New for the Food and Wine Festival in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsEZq_0arxmLsg00
Magic Kingdom 50th Anniversary Concept ArtDisney

50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World | October 1, 2021

The World's Most Magical Celebration has been in the works for years, with new rides, restaurants, and shows on the way. Check out our Changes for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World post for all the details. If you're planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the Fall of 2021, you'll get first look at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Harmonius, La Creperie de Paris, and many other things all arriving at the parks in time for the celebration.

HarmoniUS Fireworks Digital Show

The newest show to arrive at EPCOT, Harmonius adds even more technology to the digital light show experience. Replacing Illuminations this show promises a cultural mashup of amazing music, honoring all cultures with special sights and sounds. Opening: OCTOBER 1 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8Wkr_0arxmLsg00
Kent Phillips, photographerDisney

Disney Enchantment Fireworks and Digital Show

Special for the 50th Anniversary, Magic Kingdom will be getting a whole new show complete with amazing effects, fireworks, music, and lighting! Crawling not only on Cinderella's Castle but also all down Main Street USA. Opening: OCTOBER 1, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ6mK_0arxmLsg00
Disney EnchantmentDisney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQAeX_0arxmLsg00
Candy Corn Ice Cream Cone Magic KingdomPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Halloween at Walt Disney World

There is nothing quite Halloween at Walt Disney World. Here are some quick things to know about Disney Halloween Plans for 2021. Halloween at Walt Disney World typically runs from September 13- October 31, 2021. Events, decorations, and Disney fall snacks can be found in all four parks! Are you heading to Walt Disney World for Halloween?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2Yn2_0arxmLsg00
Disney's Boo Bash Promo PosterDisney

Disney's After Hours Boo Bash | Aug 10- Oct 31

This hard-ticket event offers evening activities from 9-12 pm with a 7 pm park entry on select nights from August 10- October 31st. Similar to the other Disney After Hours events, this Halloween Party includes spooky character cavalcades, new snacks, merchandise, and snack stations.

Disney Fall Snacks | Sept 13- Oct 31 ( Tentative)

Ok, guys. You knew this one would be at the top of our list because we go crazy for seasonal snacks. Plan to see Pumpkin Spice cupcakes, new spooky sips, and the ever-popular Hades Nachos. You can find Disney Fall Snacks in the parks, resorts, and Disney Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmPFr_0arxmLsg00
Halloween Party MilkshakePolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Pixar's Coco Coming to Mickey's PhilharMagic | October 1

The newest attraction to arrive at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom comes just in time for the 50th Anniversary. The new song “Un Poco Loco” find Donald in all sort of mayhem and mishaps with familiar characters, colors, and music from Coco the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZDha_0arxmLsg00
runDisney Wine and Dine Marathon 2021Disney

Wine and Dine Half Marathon | November 4-7

The Wine and Dine Half Marathon is taking on the Disney Villains this fall! Running November 4- 7 this runDisney event comes with a bunch of things you need to know before you go as running events return to Walt Disney World this fall. So check out the runDisney website!

Destination D23 at Disney's Contemporary Resort | November 19–21

Promising to be the biggest thing to hit Walt Disney World just in time for the 50th Anniversary is the Official Disney Fan Club's annual gettogether. Destination D23 is taking place November 19-21 at Disney's Contemporary Resort. Tickets go on sale in July.

New Disney Fall Merchandise

So many Halloween and Fall things to buy! Another of our favorite reasons to visit Disney World in the Fall is the merchandise. While we are chronic browsers, we rarely buy these goodies, because airlines have luggage weight limits. But that doesn't stop us from staring and wishing and wondering how much shipping it directly home would be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIQBV_0arxmLsg00
Halloween Merchandise Magic KingdomPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Disney Resorts in the Fall

Disney Resorts get into the feeling of the season as much as the Parks! We love browsing the gift shops, scouting out new fall flavors in the dessert cases, and watching the fun Halloween movies on the lawn.

Disney Springs in the Fall

Disney Springs always pulls out all the stops for the fall months at Walt Disney World. Whether it's a WonderFall Foodie Crawl or a Scavenger hunt for all the Fall Disney Treats across the shops. You will be sure to find something fun over at the Disney Springs Info Center to add a little Fall Flavor to your Disney Springs day.

Disney Decorations in the Fall

So we've talked about the magic that can happen when it's Autumn at Walt Disney World before. And this Mickey Pumpkin Wreath is the guy we look forward to seeing every fall. You can spot fall garlands, wreaths, decorations, and more all over the Disney Parks. We love to revel in the feelings of Fall even when it's 90 in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykji8_0arxmLsg00
Mickey Wreath on Main Street USAPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What's New at Disney Parks in the Fall?

If you've been keeping up with our Construction Projects Update for Walt Disney World you will know that several things are on the way to complete once the parks are in full force. So we're going to make some bold predictions on what we think could be ready this fall at Walt Disney World.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and La Creperie de Paris | EPCOT

Opening October 1, 2021, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and La Creperie de Paris both open on the anniversary date. A trackless dark ride, perfect for families, shrinks you down to the size of a rat. This will surely be a popular ride at EPCOT, so make sure to grab a boarding pass or Fastpass or get in line...we're unsure of how Disney is rolling out the opening of this attraction at present. So, stay tuned.

  • Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. Opening October 1, 2021.
  • La Creperie de France. Opening October 1, 2021.

Minnie's Halloween Dine at Hollywood and Vine | Hollywood Studios

Minnie's Halloween dine features Minnie, of course, in her Halloween best. Instead of a buffet this year, you will get dinner served at your table. Plan to see the restaurant and the characters in their spooky seasonal best ready for those physically distanced photos.

  • Minnie's Halloween Dine and Hollywood and Vine. Starting August 10, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YuAi_0arxmLsg00
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ConstructionPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Things Not Happening at Disney this Fall?

Alas, this part of the post brings us to things we usually look forward to and have to forego this year. But, we're sure these things will at one point return. For now here are things to be aware of that will not be part of your Disney Fall Vacation.

Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2021

Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party has been CANCELLED for 2021 and replaced with Disney's After Hours Boo Bash. We believe that the Halloween Party has not been permanently replaced, but simply set aside while things are still unable to be in full force this year. We do anticipate it will return in 2022.

Eat to the Beat Concert Series 2021

This annual tradition featuring bands that headline the America Gardens Theater will not be part of the Food and Wine Festival this year. Instead, local bands will get to take the stage at the theater throughout the festival. While these may not be big-name groups like we're used to, this is a fun and safety-conscious way to add a little more entertainment to the Food and Wine and Festival.

Fall at Walt Disney World 2021

We absolutely love Walt Disney World in the fall. If you're looking for the best time to go to Disney World aim for the second or third week in September. We also love early November when all the fall decorations are still up and the weather is cooler. Hopefully, this post has given you some amazing things to look forward to for your Disney Fall Vacation. Have any favorite experiences we missed? Let us know!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRj6n_0arxmLsg00
Walt Disney World Fall 2021Polka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

We are Rochelle and Melanie. Sisters and Travelers. Sharing Disney Vacation Planning Tips, News, Resort, and Restaurants Reviews. Covering Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise, Disney Aulani, and more.

