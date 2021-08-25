Lutcher, LA

Local Athletes and the BROC Foundation Partnership

Pierre St-Jean

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA - St. James Parish Hospital will work together with the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic or BROC Foundation to provide athletic training to Lutcher High School athletes. To assist students' sports medicine needs, the hospital's experienced team of physical therapists and movement specialists will collaborate with the BROC team.

In supporting local schools and athletic programs, The BROC Athletic Training Outreach Program facilitate and provide direct services in the areas of Athletic Training Outreach and Support, Injury Education, Prevention and Safety, Equipment and Supplies for Injury Treatment, Recovery and Rehabilitation, Concussion Management, and Clinical Research in Injury Management throughout the community.

St. James Parish Hospital's therapy team will be involved in the program and available to share their expertise, tools, and knowledge in addition to sponsorship.

The therapists at St. James Parish Hospital are excited to start a new season of sports support for the Bulldogs. Todd and his colleague, St. James Parish Hospital Physical Therapist Paul Faucheux, DPT, are both LHS alumni who are thrilled to help the school in this way.

The BROC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the BROC Athletic Training Outreach Program. This program is dedicated to becoming the leader in athletic training outreach services and sports medicine coverage throughout south Louisiana. The primary goals of the program are to provide additional on-site care for the benefit of the community and to ensure the safety of children participating in youth sports.

The BROC Foundation supports youth athletic programs in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes, with additional areas planned soon.

