EmpowHer Privateers Rescheduled

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Athletics has decided to defer EmpowHer Privateers Brunch to the Spring of 2022 due to COVID concerns.

The event was planned to take place on August 27, 2021. The event's new date will be announced at a later date in accordance with the City of New Orleans' COVID-19 guidelines.

EmpowHer Privateers is a program that provides scholarships, mentorship, and educational opportunities to female student-athletes. Gayle Benson, the owner/chairman of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural brunch. The Cheek Law Firm, one of the largest female-owned law firms in the state, is a sponsor of this program.

Mrs. Benson is a successful businesswoman and philanthropist with deep roots in New Orleans. The Saints and Pelicans have donated millions of dollars to various non-profits and causes in the New Orleans area. Mrs. Benson recently donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and established a relief fund for arena employees. She also owns three local car dealerships: Best Chevrolet, Cadillac of New Orleans, and Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans, as well as the Faubourg Brewing Company and the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Tom and Gayle Benson are the first inductees into the University of New Orleans Hall of Distinction, an honor awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the city of New Orleans or the university.

New Orleans Athletics, led by Tim Duncan, has a mission to develop leaders who strive for academic excellence, win championships, and serve the University and the Greater New Orleans community with pride and humility.

For updates and more information on EmpowHer Privateers or New Orleans Athletics click here or contact PSF@uno.edu.

