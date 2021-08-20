Sign up to St. Tammany's Health Baby Chat for Siblings Class

Covington, LA –If you are counting the days to welcome new family member, assuring your child mental safety and security is really important when new baby is home. Sign up and join a “Baby Chat for Siblings” class at St. Tammany Parenting Center, Covington on Saturday, August 21 2021, at 10 AM to 11.30 AM.

This class is all about Big Brothers and Big Sisters and open to the public. You will gain knowledge on how to take care of the soon-to-be siblings of a newborn brother or sister. Through engaging and entertaining way, the instructor will present how to collaborate with siblings to help them understand the changes that happen when new baby is home. Using the life-like dolls, the sibling will learn safe and proper newborn handling techniques. Parent will practice to change diapers, swaddle, and eat cookies while watching a very entertaining educational video. The presence of a parent is required.

The admission fee is $10/per family and light refreshments will be provided. Face coverings and social distancing are required during the session to ensure the safety of staff and participants. For more information, contact The Parenting Center at (985) 898-4609 or send email to adill@stph.org. A member of the Parenting Center's staff will contact you with further information.

St. Tammany Health system provides parents with the latest events and programs in supporting parents through its parenting classes. For more information about parenting tips and programs, go to the website.

