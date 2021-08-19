Climbing Classes at Uptown Climbing, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA - Climbing is an excellent way to get in shape, increase strength and stamina, meet new people, and make new friends. Join Uptown Climbing course at Baton Rouge if you want to learn the fundamentals of rope work and belaying, boulder confidently in the center, progress into lead climbing, or brush up on your skills and techniques.

The classes will be led by enthusiastic climbers, both indoors and out. The instructors and coaches are qualified and experienced in teaching climbing at all levels, from beginners to advanced climbers, and will gladly share their knowledge with you.

The classes are set into two different categories, which are skills and technique classes. The skills classes consist of top rope skills, lead rope skills, and gym to crag. This class requires a minimum age of 14 years old with cost start from $29. The classes are designed for beginners, parents of young climbers, climbers who need a refresher, and experienced top-rope climbers. In this class, you will learn outdoor etiquette and ethics, as well as how to manage sport climbing gear, set an anchor, clean a sport route, and rappel. You will also practice how to tie a figure-8 follow through knot, top rope belay using the PBUS belay method, and how to belay your climber using an assisted braking device.

Technique Classes will help you to improve your climbing technique, movement, and strategy. This class is ideal for beginners to intermediate climbers through its climbing 101 with cost of $29 and climbing 201 classes that costs for $39. The class is set for 2 hours.

Until further notice, all visitors must wear masks at all times.