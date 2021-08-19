Top 5 Golf Courses at St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish, LA - St. Tammany has many beautiful golf courses, and many private clubs accept reservations from traveling members of clubs back home, a pro to a new golfer. Here are the list of recommended golf courses at St. Tammany Parish for you.

1. Beau Chene Country Club

Beau Chene Country Club is a private course located in Mandeville. It features 36 championship holes of golf, two putting and chipping greens, a driving range, a swimming complex, ten tennis courts (two of which are indoors), and a fitness center. The clubhouse has two restaurants that serve both upscale and casual fare. Throughout the year, there are numerous regular and special social and dining events for the entire family.

2. Covington Country Club

Covington Country Club is a semi-private club located in Covington. It opens daily from 7 AM. Sign up as member to enjoy the facilities tailor to each individual interest. There are family and single memberships available.

3. Royal Golf Club

If you are looking for public course, Royal Golf Club has a lot to offer from great course, nice clubhouse and amazing people. Located in Slidell, it features 18 holes. Enjoy delectable dishes available at the café.

4. Oak Harbor Golf Club

Located in Slidell, Oak Harbor is a very comfortable, well-appointed clubhouse with a snack bar and veranda overlooking the course complements the spectacular golf course, providing the ideal setting for pre- and post-round gatherings.

5. The 19th Hole at Three Rivers

The 19th Hole at Three Rivers is a new family entertainment option in Covington with three cutting-edge sport simulators and a menu designed with only quality in mind. It offers 18 holes on 84 different courses or dodgeball with Zombies. Taste a diverse menu with something for everyone in your group, including the kids.

