Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum’s Field Trip

Houma, LA – School is back and weekend is approaching! Plan a field trip at Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum is located in Historic Downtown Houma. Experience a fun and educative adventure during the field trip either in a group or private tour, with students or family.

The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum protects and promotes the region's long, colorful, and historically significant cultural and economic ties with the seafood and water transportation industries, as well as other wetlands and water-based hunting, gathering, and mining occupations. The entire museum is dedicated to the relationship between water and the living creatures in it.

Learn about commercial and recreational fishing, as well as the oyster, shrimp, and trapping industries through the self-guided exhibits at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. Visitors can take a shrimp boat out into the Gulf, try their hand at using oyster-tongs, and hear stories from people who have dedicated their lives to harvesting and distributing "our submerged bounty." See also the permanent exhibitions that are geared toward families and children.

For a school trip, students can learn about hurricanes and the effects of weather on the region through videos and a simulated forecast. The collection and distribution of oil and gas are important modern industries highlighted by an interactive oil rig display at the museum. Watch an orientation video that is available in English or French. You can shop original Louisiana artwork and crafts from local artisans at Lagniappe Gift Store as unique souvenirs to bring home.

The rates for general and private admission are $2 for children age 2 – 11 years, 12 years and older $3 and $2.50 for senior citizens. For a group tour with members of 15 and more costs $1 and, $2 for adults and $2.50 for additional chaperones. Reservations must be made two weeks in advance.

For more information and reservation visit the museum’s website.

