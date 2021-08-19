2021 Louisiana Most Endangered Places release

Baton Rouge, LA – Eleven new nominations have been added to the list of Louisiana Most Endangered Places for 2021 by the the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation. This growing list has been maintained by LTHP since 1999.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation works statewide to identify and to advocate the state's historic places. Many sites have been preserved, while others have remained dormant. To help save these endangered places, the LTHP encourages innovative approaches and valuable tools such as the National Register of Historic Places and state and federal tax credits.

Compiled from public nominations, this year's list includes enslaved burial grounds as well as World War II-era structures. The inclusion of these locations recognizes their significance not only to the local community, but also to the state's identity and economy and to attract creative approaches and resources to see the sites saved and rehabilitated for future generations.

Below are the additions to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List in 2021:

Buena Vista & Acadia Plantation Cemeteries (St. James, St. James Parish) Camp Ruston POW Buildings (Ruston, Lincoln Parish) Columbia Free Methodist Church (Columbia, Caldwell Parish) Frank Young House (Franklin, St. Mary Parish) Franklin Lodge No. 57 F&AM (Franklin, St. Mary Parish) Gueydan Museum & Cultural Arts Society (Gueydan, Vermillion Parish) Holy Cross School (New Orleans, Orleans Parish) Husser School & Community Center (Husser, Tangipahoa Parish) Mary & J.W. Thomas House (Natchitoches, Natchitoches Parish) Kerner House (Gretna, Jefferson Parish) St. Mary’s Chapel (Union, St. James Parish)

Historic significance, the critical nature of their threat, and the likelihood of bringing about a positive resolution to their situation or that of similar sites become the basis to the selections process for Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List.

More information about the program, including a nomination form and a comprehensive list of sites, is available at http://www.lthp.org/endangered-properties/

