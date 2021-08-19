Researchers from the University of New Orleans found a possible solution to overfishing

Michael Longmire/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Researchers from the University of New Orleans have unearthed information that could help policymakers solve the challenge of overfishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico is an important fishery that provides resources to people in Louisiana. Anthropology professor Ryan Grey, anthropology research associate Ryan Kennedy, and earth and environmental sciences professor Martin O'Connell from the University of New Orleans (UNO) recently conducted research by analyzing archaeological sheepshead bones from New Orleans. The research was conducted to identify two overfishing events in Gulf waters, and their analysis of sheepshead bones provides evidence of overfishing of New Orleans fish.

Kennedy said, “Our findings indicate that sheepshead have to be considered in broader conservation plans, as any efforts to protect other species in the Gulf of Mexico could potentially lead to increased pressure on sheepshead, which we now know are susceptible to overfishing.”

The researchers said that sheepshead might seem plentiful compared to the red drum species. But if fishers can't harvest other fishes in Louisiana and other Gulf of Mexico waters, the species could face increased fishing pressure.

Kennedy added that the result of their research acts as a reminder that policies should not just consider ecosystems as individual species, but as a whole. He also said that information about past overfishing of sheepshead can help the creation of future policies.

Most of the sheepshead bones were recovered from archeological sites in New Orleans, such as 810 Royal Street and the Passebon Cottage.

The research has been published in the journal Science Advances and was conducted in collaboration with researchers from Trent University in Canada and the University of Leicester in England.

