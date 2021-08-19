Delgado has opened its new Advanced Technology Center

cottonbro/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 16, 2021, the Delgado Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Advanced Technology Center. The ceremony was attended by Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib and educational, government, industry, and economic development officials.

The new $9.3 million Advanced Technology Center will house academic STEM programs, which include classrooms, laboratories, open common space, meeting spaces, and faculty offices.

Mark Major, Chairman and Board of Commissioners for the Algiers Development District said that the facility will be a magnificent entrance to the New Orleans Riverside at Federal City and that it represents the Algiers Development District's commitment to education. He added that the facility will also join the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, United States Marine Corps, and United States Guard teams, to become a residential, educational, and commercial asset for the city.

The Delgado campus was first opened in 1967. The new 32,000-square-foot Advanced Technology Center is located at the corner of Shirley Drive and Constellation Street at the Delgado Community College West Bank Campus. Whereas the West Bank Campus is located at 3600 Gen. Meyer Avenue. The new center stands on land acquired by Delgado from the Algiers Development District (ADD), which Delgado collaborated with in the past to open the West Bank Campus Student Life Center in September 2015.

The Delgado West Bank Campus, which currently has 2,500 students enrolled, has served Algiers and the West Bank for 60 years as a local public college, and the new Advanced Technology Center will increase the school's capacity for up to 2,000 more students.

Chancellor Steib added that Delgado will continue to increase the number of students enrolled and enhance partnerships with key industries, by fostering education, technology, and innovation at the new facility.

