Jambalaya Festival cancelation due to COVID surge

Gonzales, LA - The Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID 19.

The 2021 festival, which was scheduled for August 27-29, has been canceled, according to organizers, who announced the cancellation on their official website and Facebook page.

From the same website, the festival was planned to be held on August 27 – August 29, 2021. The committee plans to run the event on May 27 to May 29, 2022.

The 2021 Jambalaya Festival is the 54th annual festival in downtown Gonzales where people gather and enjoy a street party vibe, with jambalaya cooking competitions, music, games, and carnival rides taking over Irma Boulevard near City Hall.

The word "jambalaya" comes from the Spanish word jamon, which means "ham." The pronunciation is "jahm-buh-LIE-uh" or "jum-buh-LIE-uh." Jambalaya made its way into Creole cuisine in the late 1800s, where it quickly absorbed the flavors of added local ingredients. Today, it is a type of Cajun/Creole rice mixed with delicious blend of meats, rice, and seasonings.

Gonzales is known as the "World's Jambalaya Capital." This term was only an idea in Steve Juneau's head in 1967 to promote the City of Gonzales. Juneau, an Avoyelles native, was blown away by the Jambalaya prepared by local chefs. He thought it would be an excellent way to promote the city. The Gonzales Lions Club approved the idea, and the annual Jambalaya Festival was born. As the concept spread throughout Ascension Parish, many non-profit civic and fraternal organizations were invited to participate. The festival would be used to raise funds for community projects that they support.

