Must try things to do in Jefferson Parish, for free

Jefferson Parish, LA – If you are visiting Jefferson Parish and you wish to explore Jefferson Parish at a very low budget even for free, Jefferson Parish has it all. Check out some of the priceless attractions and events below, from art to delectable cuisines that available for everyone.

1. Fresh Markets

Jefferson Parish has several markets where you can sip a cup of coffee, walk among the fresh fruits and vegetables, sample homemade jams, and listen to local music. Shop at one of the local markets will also contribute to support local farmers and small business.

2. Artscapes

Imagine enjoying an outdoor museum through artscapes, a public art program designed to bring sculptures to the people of Jefferson Parish. With sculptures located on major thoroughfares, public parks, and other public spaces, this program allows people to view and appreciate art in an informal setting.

3. Grand Isle

Grand Isle, located at the southern end of Highway 1, named as one of the 52 Best Places to Visit in 2020 by The New York Times. It contains all of the natural wonders that Louisiana has to offer. On the Cheniere ridges, oleander and crepe myrtle, palms, ferns, and windblown oak trees welcome migrating birds in season. The marshes are teeming with aquatic life and water birds. Time slows down on Grand Isle, allowing visitors to savor a one-of-a-kind Louisiana experience.

4. Gretna

Gretna is steeped in history and intrigue as one of Louisiana's most significant national historic register districts. Discover the unique architecture and landmarks of Gretna's downtown historic district as you stroll through it.

5. The Soul Of The South Heritage Tour

Explore the untold history, stories, and traditions that contribute to the rich South Louisiana culture, with a focus on the Native, Creole, and African American people and way of life in the tri-parish region.

Plan your visit and have fun! For more information about the places and events click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.